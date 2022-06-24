COVID rate continues to decline in latest trend report

(CNS): There are an estimated 916 active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands as of Thursday morning, but the spread continues to decline, according to the latest weekly Public Health Spotlight report. Between 12 and 18 June, 369 cases of the virus were reported, with the daily average dropping from 67 in the previous week to 53, though that increased by Wednesday of this week to 57 cases, as the numbers continue to fluctuate.

There were eight people in hospital on Wednesday who were positive for COVID. Last week hospital admissions as a result of the virus continued to fall, as just one new patient was admitted directly relating to the virus, with four more people testing positive after being admitted for other reasons. Throughout the week, nine patients were treated for COVID-19 while in the hospital.

The current COVID-19 regulations expire next Thursday, and it is likely that when it meets Tuesday Cabinet will decide which new regulations will be rolled out based on these latest numbers. Government is under pressure from the broader community to lift the mask mandates, especially in schools, and the tourism sector is hoping the CIG will lift all restrictions, including pre-travel testing and vaccine requirements.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has been lobbying for all of these restrictions to be lifted, but it’s unlikely that Travel Cayman will be disbanded yet. Over 900 people are currently isolating as a result of being infected and the spread of the virus remains persistent, but fewer people are becoming ill from COVID.

In its weekly report, Public Health said the Cayman Islands still has the lowest cumulative fatality rate among the Caribbean UKOTs and among the lowest of all Caribbean countries. This could be attributed to high vaccination levels, as the epidemiological data suggests that it has saved the lives of 56 people that were hospitalised.

“Key metrics have started to improve again and the declining trend in cases noted prior to last week has since continued,” officials stated in the report. “Vaccination continues to be the key protective tool against COVID.” Almost 95% of the population aged five and over has now had at least one dose of a vaccine.