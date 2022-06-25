Masks mandate repealed, travel tests dropped

(CNS): The government’s mandatory requirement for people to wear masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 has been repealed and is now in the hands of individual establishments. Owners of public buildings can still ask people to wear masks, and bars and restaurants can require staff to mask up when serving customers but the government is no longer compelling their use. It has also dropped the testing requirement for vaccinated travellers.

Travel Cayman is still in operation as people must make an application to travel indicating their vaccination status. However, the need to test has been repealed and unvaccinated residents will not need to quarantine. Other non-vaccinated travellers with ties to the islands are still required to quarantine for seven days but won’t need a test to be released from that isolation.

Cruise ship passengers will still need to be vaccinated to disembark.

While the new regulations relating to the pandemic don’t go as far as the tourism sector may have wanted, as stakeholders were hoping to see the back of Travel Cayman and any application to travel, the end of the enforced mask requirement will be welcome throughout the community.

The new regulations, Control of Covid-19 (Travel) and Control and Management of Covid-19, which were released on Friday night, come into effect next Friday and last until the end of August. While they deal with travel testing issues, it’s not yet clear what the situation is now for people in isolation after their exit tests, as GIS officials told CNS that is an issue controlled by Public Health.

No one in government released a statement and no press release was issued about the new regulations. However, under the new rules, arriving passengers will not need to show a negative COVID test but must sign the travel declaration form. Visitors and residents can still be ‘spot checked’ and asked to take a test if they appear to have symptoms.

Masks may not be gone completely even though the mandate has been repealed since owners of businesses, especially restaurants, can still ask staff to wear masks and refuse entry to anyone who refuses to wear a mask if that’s what they require.

This discretionary move also applies to schools, though it is unclear whether government or private schools could still require students or staff to wear them. Given the broad support to drop mask mandates for children, the private sector is unlikely to want to retain any kind of mask order.

On public transport, mask wearing will be up to the operators, who will be able to require passengers to wear a mask or ask those choosing to wear them to briefly remove them for identification. Government has also repealed the mandatory requirement to wear masks on planes bound for Cayman.

The changes come as cases of the virus continue to decline, with the majority of those infected suffering only mild symptoms. According to the latest statistics revealed by Public Health on Friday, there were an estimated 899 estimated active cases of coronavirus in the Cayman Islands. There were less than 300 new cases between Monday and Friday this week, with the seven-day average on Friday standing at 58.

According to the latest details on hospital numbers, there were eight people in hospital on Thursday who were positive for the virus, but it is not clear how many were there due to COVID or were there for other reasons and had tested positive on screening.