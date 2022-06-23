Chickenpox spread blamed for migrant unrest

CDC Detention Centre on Wednesday night (from social media)

(CNS): Following news Wednesday night of a disturbance at the Customs and Border Control Detention Centre at Fairbanks, the CBC said on Thursday afternoon that the situation was now calm. The unrest appears to have erupted after more migrants came down with chickenpox, as the virus appears to be spreading among those detained by border control. The Cubans who had contracted the virus previously were being held separately at the Breakers Civic Centre but that location is now full.

CBC said the Public Health Department had told them that segregating the population at the detention centre was no longer necessary at this stage as the virus runs its course. Migrants who are showing signs of the illness are under the care of Public Health and treatment is being provided as necessary.