Premier urges unity over COVID policy

Premier Wayne Panton delivers statement on COVID to Parliament

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton urged the opposition to stop politicizing government’s decisions about the COVID-19 policy and plans to reopen the borders safely. Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, he asked all residents to unite over the pandemic, to get vaccinated and to let government do its job based on scientific, expert advice on the safest way to reopen Cayman. Panton said he felt he had to take “a clear and firm stance against the wave of misinformation, selfish behavior and apathy that is placing us all at risk”, and urged the PPM leader to “take the high road” rather than the “slippery slope of making political hay with a rapidly evolving public health issue”.

Since the election, the PPM has challenged the new PACT Government on its ability to manage the COVID-19 situation, and Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has recently pressed the government to fully open the borders on 9 September to force people to get the vaccine or risk getting the virus. While the Unity government they led during the previous administration had enjoyed support for its policy regarding the pandemic from the opposition at the time, since becoming the opposition it has been consistently critical of PACT’s approach.

Panton pointed out that the advice they were getting was coming from the same place as during the previous administration. He had agreed with the advice then that led to the cautious approach taken by the previous government and still agrees with it now.

“That caution and their decisions were made on the advice of the very same people who advise this government today,” he said. “What has changed…? We are still under threat and so is the rest of the world. And the threat appears to be increasing rather than decreasing,” he warned.

The premier noted other countries, notably the British Virgin Islands and the Netherlands, that have opened too soon or ignored the established science and paid the price.

“We cannot outsmart the proven science behind this. In fact, the real experiment that is being conducted is not with the vaccine, as some suggest, but with those attempting to open their economies and borders to the world without any form of protection for their most vulnerable, without high vaccination rates and without maintaining other appropriate safety protocols,” Panton added.

Challenging the arguments about setting a date based on a lower vaccination rate, he said that “some people view reopening as some sort of limbo dance with a pole set ablaze”, focusing on how low the vaccination rate could go before we open the borders and get back to normal.

“The growing evidence based on our observations of these experiments and experiences in other places is that even with the vaccine, we cannot expect a ‘normal lifestyle’,” the premier said. “To keep the Cayman Islands and our people safe, our approach is similar to that being taken in Singapore… We know that our target of 80% is a challenge, too. But it is a challenge we must meet.”

Based on advice from Public Health England, he restated that PACT was sticking to getting 80% of the population vaccinated. “So far only 66% of our population has had the two-dose course of the vaccine. That is to be celebrated but at the same time we know it’s not sufficient… We can and must do better,” Panton added.

He urged the community to think about those who are vulnerable, those who cannot be vaccinated because they are either too young or for health reasons, and urged everyone to “roll up their sleeve” and get the shots.

Quoting Dr Peter Hotez, a vaccinologist from the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College, he said, “Transmission will continue to accelerate… and the ones who will also pay the price, in addition to the unvaccinated adolescents, are the little kids who depend on the adults and adolescents to get vaccinated in order to slow or halt transmission.”

He urged everyone to think about what that meant. “Let that sink in, particularly those who insist on carelessly throwing open the doors to travellers who could do us harm. Consider his words as those out there who stubbornly resist taking the vaccine. Think about his statement for anyone considering introducing politics in a public health issue. I am asking everyone to do the right thing. Get vaccinated now.”

With the best vaccine on the market here for free, he implored people to be part of the solution to reopen while keeping our loved ones as safe as possible.

“I ask the opposition and all residents to unite with us on this critical issue and let my government do its job of taking the advice of the experts, using science to embark on the safest way to reopen the borders of the Cayman Islands,” the premier urged.