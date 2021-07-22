Premier urges unity over COVID policy
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton urged the opposition to stop politicizing government’s decisions about the COVID-19 policy and plans to reopen the borders safely. Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, he asked all residents to unite over the pandemic, to get vaccinated and to let government do its job based on scientific, expert advice on the safest way to reopen Cayman. Panton said he felt he had to take “a clear and firm stance against the wave of misinformation, selfish behavior and apathy that is placing us all at risk”, and urged the PPM leader to “take the high road” rather than the “slippery slope of making political hay with a rapidly evolving public health issue”.
Since the election, the PPM has challenged the new PACT Government on its ability to manage the COVID-19 situation, and Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has recently pressed the government to fully open the borders on 9 September to force people to get the vaccine or risk getting the virus. While the Unity government they led during the previous administration had enjoyed support for its policy regarding the pandemic from the opposition at the time, since becoming the opposition it has been consistently critical of PACT’s approach.
Panton pointed out that the advice they were getting was coming from the same place as during the previous administration. He had agreed with the advice then that led to the cautious approach taken by the previous government and still agrees with it now.
“That caution and their decisions were made on the advice of the very same people who advise this government today,” he said. “What has changed…? We are still under threat and so is the rest of the world. And the threat appears to be increasing rather than decreasing,” he warned.
The premier noted other countries, notably the British Virgin Islands and the Netherlands, that have opened too soon or ignored the established science and paid the price.
“We cannot outsmart the proven science behind this. In fact, the real experiment that is being conducted is not with the vaccine, as some suggest, but with those attempting to open their economies and borders to the world without any form of protection for their most vulnerable, without high vaccination rates and without maintaining other appropriate safety protocols,” Panton added.
Challenging the arguments about setting a date based on a lower vaccination rate, he said that “some people view reopening as some sort of limbo dance with a pole set ablaze”, focusing on how low the vaccination rate could go before we open the borders and get back to normal.
“The growing evidence based on our observations of these experiments and experiences in other places is that even with the vaccine, we cannot expect a ‘normal lifestyle’,” the premier said. “To keep the Cayman Islands and our people safe, our approach is similar to that being taken in Singapore… We know that our target of 80% is a challenge, too. But it is a challenge we must meet.”
Based on advice from Public Health England, he restated that PACT was sticking to getting 80% of the population vaccinated. “So far only 66% of our population has had the two-dose course of the vaccine. That is to be celebrated but at the same time we know it’s not sufficient… We can and must do better,” Panton added.
He urged the community to think about those who are vulnerable, those who cannot be vaccinated because they are either too young or for health reasons, and urged everyone to “roll up their sleeve” and get the shots.
Quoting Dr Peter Hotez, a vaccinologist from the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College, he said, “Transmission will continue to accelerate… and the ones who will also pay the price, in addition to the unvaccinated adolescents, are the little kids who depend on the adults and adolescents to get vaccinated in order to slow or halt transmission.”
He urged everyone to think about what that meant. “Let that sink in, particularly those who insist on carelessly throwing open the doors to travellers who could do us harm. Consider his words as those out there who stubbornly resist taking the vaccine. Think about his statement for anyone considering introducing politics in a public health issue. I am asking everyone to do the right thing. Get vaccinated now.”
With the best vaccine on the market here for free, he implored people to be part of the solution to reopen while keeping our loved ones as safe as possible.
“I ask the opposition and all residents to unite with us on this critical issue and let my government do its job of taking the advice of the experts, using science to embark on the safest way to reopen the borders of the Cayman Islands,” the premier urged.
Category: Health, health and safety, Politics
I’d feel a lot better about this if they’d at least explain how they plan to convince all those people to get vaccinated.
KEEP THE BORDER CLOSED
Once again,
How many ECMO machines Cayman Hospitals have?
How many
• Interventional Cardiologists who perform ECMO placement employed?
• Perfusionists, or nurses or respiratory therapists with advanced training as an ECMO specialists?
• Experienced CRTs who specialize in managing patients having ventilation and/or oxygenation disorders?
• Registered Respiratory Therapists (RRT)?
• Certified Pulmonary Function Technologist (CPFT)?
• Registered Pulmonary Function Technologist (RPFT)?
When was the last time the above professionals received training and what experience in treating covid patients do they have?
People assume that once a person is hospitalized with COVID, he is receiving an appropriate treatment by certified and experienced hospital professionals. But what if NONE of the above professionals is being employed by Cayman hospitals? What if hospitals don’t even have ECMO machines and qualified staff to run it?
Everyone wants to know how many are vaccinated, but nobody is asking the above questions. Why? CIHSA had 16 months to recruit enough experienced therapists and technicians to treat COVID patients and purchase ECMO machines.
COVID is here to stay. Vaccines guarantee nothing. Your life might depend on qualification and experience of hospital staff, yet, nobody, including Dr.Lee, is talking about hospitals readiness to treat COVID patients.
ECMO: Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation
https://www.medicaldevice-network.com/features/ecmo-covid-19-2/
CRT: Certified Respiratory technician
A Perfusionist: operates a heart-lung machine
Unity? As in support the government’s contradictory / illogical policies?
Unity is all well and good, but it’s a bit rich to demand the opposition cease criticising what is objectively a plan that is not based on reality and that fails to show any modicum of transparency.
Maybe the pay increase they just voted themselves should have been contingent on them actually doing something to encourage people to get vaccinated. KB and the new Minister for Health have been totally lacking in the leadership department.
Open the border! We won’t be held hostage by the dumb minority any longer!
Okay, what type of unity? You want the type that holds responsible citizens hostage to irresponsible selfish persons. Or perhaps the unity that allows FBoy Island vapid idiots here, whilst I cannot attend a crucial meeting overseas. Maybe it is the unity that allows government employees to travel for business whist garroting decent business owners who employ only local persons. Please enlighten me. Because as far as I can see this is all bull crap.
I agree with a science based plan for re-opening. What I disagree with is the absence of any apparent action to encourage people to get vaccinated and to make it as easy as possible for them to do so. It is ridiculous for the Premier to expect to be taken seriously when vaccine clinics are not available on Mondays, when there is only 1 clinic offered in the rest of the month outside of GT, when there are no mobile clinics visiting construction sites, supermarkets, etc. Why is there not a vaccination site available in every district 7 days a week? I will believe government is actually interested in vaccinating people when I see evidence of it rather than platitudes.
Can the Premier tell the country how many of “his”government “ have been fully and verifiably vaccinated?
In the interests of trnsparency and all that woke stuff.
Wayne, you are on the right path, but allow those who want to travel to do so and quarantine or produce a negative test after arrival.
Those not traveling should not be inconvenience on the island but allow to enjoy the COVID free island to the fullest.
The Opposition are nothing but Waste Man.
Good to know they had no problem increasing their salaries tho.
Losers.
My family and I were fully vaccinated in the UK prior to our return. Why are our vaccines not being included in the figures?
80% is delusional. The rest of the world is going back to normal. Time to let natural selection take its course. Open up.
Now we are blaming children as the reason we need to get to 93% vaccinated (80% includes those that are not eligible)….
https://www.wsj.com/articles/cdc-covid-19-coronavirus-vaccine-side-effects-hospitalization-kids-11626706868
I am all for unity, but as I have no plans to travel as this is not the time to travel for vacation and the island is COVID free, achieve only by keeping the borders close and quarantining those on arrival.
However there are people who got the vaccine because they want to travel, so I think the government should allow these people to travel and quarantine on return.
Roy, please think like the man you are and not be unduly influenced by Alden and his muppets.
Support the Government on this and join in the chorus to get us all vaccinated.
Once we are all vaccinated you all can continue to play your little childlike games until the next election.
But for the love of Country come together on this one!
What percentage of the opposition is fully vaccinated and what percentage of the government is? Be honest now.
More people murdered, more deaths from traffic accidents, more deaths from obesity.
Just open up, this is a farce
It is great to see Premier Panton show some fight and passion in getting as many vaccinated as possible.
This is no joke and it should the only focus of government and community, persuading all to get vaccinated.
While vaccination does not grant you total immunity from Covid-19, it does seem to lead to milder symptoms and keep you safe and out of the hospital.
You don’t seem to understand. No one else is coming forward and we don’t actually know the population. See the problem?
You don’t seem to understand that there will be no “persuading” the selfish, the stubborn and the superstitious.
Those who are not yet vaccinated will never be vaccinated, you can talk and “persuade” until you run out of breath and turn blue in the face.
We will not ever get to pantons magical 80%.we may max out at 70% if we are lucky, but 8,000-10,000 more people are not going to be vaccinated to reach the impossible number, so it’s doubtful that the borders will open until the next election when he is voted out of office.
Sometimes you just have to sit back, enjoy your beer and accept that some people are merely spare parts.
Open the damn border Wayne. Those who have chosen not to get vaccinated are no longer of significance.