Tourism sector breaking more records
(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ tourism sector continues to boom as official overnight visitor figures for January 2018 break more records. Having closed 2017 with the highest visitor numbers in history, the growth continued unabated, as 2018 began with January recording a near 24% increase in stay-over tourists and a 20% hike in cruise passengers. A total of 39,185 stay-over visitors flew into Cayman last month, representing the best January in recorded arrivals history and the eighth consecutive month of record-breaking growth.
Part of the numbers bump in Cayman Islands tourism was a result of the damage caused to other Caribbean destinations by last season’s hurricanes. However, tourism officials believe the islands are attracting visitors from new markets through the diverse marketing efforts of the Department of Tourism.
Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said the statistics were evidence that the state of the tourism industry is strong.
“I am optimistic that if we continue this path, 2018 will be another record-breaking year for arrivals and that the Cayman Islands will benefit from economic growth that all can be proud of,” he said. “I applaud the Department of Tourism and all tourism partners for their continued contributions to this vibrant industry.”
Visitors from the West Coast of the United States led the growth, with a 63% increase over January 2017. However, there was also a near 47% increase from the Southwest and over 27% increase from the Midwest over the same month last year.
“Canada also recorded 13.47% growth over January 2017. This represents the best January in recorded history for Canada, with a total of 3,353 stay-over visitors,” officials said. They noted that efforts to tap into the Latin American market were also fruitful, with South and Central America up by 25% and 35%.
The DoT is hoping the growth can be sustained as we enter the carnival season and marketing campaigns begin in the US to promote Cayman as the “culinary capital” of the Caribbean. Tourism partners in the private sector have also agreed to a fourth-night free promotion, which the DoT said it will market across the United States.
While stay-over tourism has been enjoying persistent and sustained growth, the trend in cruise tourism has also been up, despite a few minor slumps due to weather and other issues beyond the control of the marketing machine.
Overall, 2017 was one of the best for the Cayman Islands cruise tourism over the last decade, calling into question claims that this arm of our tourism product is set for massive decline because this destination does not have cruise berthing facilities.
Moreover, 2018 appears to be on track for another bumper year, with January cruise arrivals breaking records, with 218,430 passengers last month. And the February schedule indicates that even more passengers will be calling on Cayman this month, soaring past last year’s figure for February, which was also one of the best in years for cruise numbers.
There has been no news from the tourism ministry about the status of that cruise berthing project since the Finance Committee hearings in November and opposition to the costly development remains. The broader community is still concerned about environmental damage, the impact on infrastructure, the cost and risk to the public purse and what some believe is the narrow benefit to a limited number of tourism stakeholders.
These numbers are going to gradually decline as tourists realize we are a destination with nothing cultural or historical to offer (Hell??!), crowded beaches, saturated traffic on the roads, ridiculously high prices (CI$12 for a tiny two swallow glass of wine at Lighthouse in Breakers?) and rising crime. When Cuba finally gets going….Trump and his idiocy won’t last forever…they will siphon off masses of our tourists with genuine culture and heritage and historical artifacts and buildings, terrific beaches, Cubans ( not expats standing in for lazy assed locals) serving them and reasonable accommodation costs and maybe a taxi service that doesn’t rip them off from the moment they arrive.
Everyone wants to be in the land of milk and honey. And that’s Caymanain milk and honey.
Oh give us a break Moses you and joey need to stop running around JA cutting deals to undermine Cayman Tourism industry! Unnah tink people nah no wha unnah ago on wid
Further evidence that the cruise berthing piers are not necessary nor should be a priority for this government. Wake up Cayman
Self praise is no recommendation but yet still doesn’t stop those incharge of tourism from petting their little ego’s Atlantic hurricane season 2017 can take the blame for those figures too Poor you???
I would have gone in December and again in April, but prices are double and triple what I would normally would have paid. No thank you- can’t justify the increase because other islands had hurricane damage and GC wanted to raise prices while you could get rich off tourists who didn’t have a lot of travel choices at the moment. Will wait till prices fall back or pick another island.
I love the idea of the promoting us as the culinary capital of the Caribbean. ya mon
I’m starting to notice more young Caymanians in the tourism industry, several of them have spoken of the hospitality school and the support it gets from the Department of tourism and the tourism industry. I have to commend Min. Kirkconnell and his CO, Mr. Stran Bodden for making this a reality.
I hope more of our young people will take Advantage of our tourism opportunities.
Of course the Minister of Tourism is eager to ascribe any anomalous statistical blip to his bumbling unqualified staff. Meanwhile they haven’t updated parts of the website since 2014. We could be doing a lot better if we had professionals running the show.
Duh The kimpton just opened it better had gone up, thank Dart not CIG but then again how much does this benefit the local economy ?
Why do you think Dart and all of our other CITA members are willing to make major investments in Cayman? It’s because we all value the stable CIG and share their optimism. It’s not a coincidence that Tourism and Development are booming in Cayman. We value the leadership and focus Minister Kirkconnell and Minister Hew have on making things happen.
Please please please can the tourist industry, supermarkets etc ban the use and sale of one use plastic products. No plastic straws. plastic disposable cups, styrofoam products. We all need to do our part and refuse these items. The landfill has more than enough and will take generations to be cleaned up. What are our mla’s going to do?
Ignore it for another 30 years and hope dart cleans it up nice?
Cautious Optimism I believe is the state our government should remain in
but they are going to use these numbers to convince their mindless sheeple voters to back them and their ridiculous cruise berthing project
One hurricane and all this “tourism growth” will be out of the window and on to the next set of tropical islands
We forgetting Ivan, already although not entirely surprising given Caymanian long term memory loss syndrome and what in my mind seems to be record setting political apathy
Let the PPM government sink or swim with this dock I say,
and I raise a glass to their potential ouster from the government benches, for good
or the potential success of the project,
the best part is either way the people of the Cayman Islands win
Diogenes
Yet you could still find hotel room rate deals on the online booking sites last month? There’s something not adding up here.
what do you think will happen to tourism, when the Canadiens and Americans find out that the Cayman authorities are deliberately covering up the attempted murder of two of their citizens?
Please explain
Tourism numbers on arrivals also illustrating the shortcomings of the airport to handle the numbers currently .While the new expansion is not completed & taking that into consideration , interesting days are ahead for the C.I.A.A.
Let’s not be fooled by the overall numbers!
What is the overall hotel occupancy? With the addition of the Kimpton of course the total numbers will rise. But the health of the industry is by the occupancy levels.
What about our restaurants? Are they benefiting from the increase in numbers?
What about our duty free stores, tour companies, taxis, rental cars, etc.?
That will be the determining factor if the overall economy is benefitting.
If you opened your eyes and looked, you can see the story is right in pretty much every hotel and restaurant. Last year we may have had the Kimpton, but Beach Suites shit, and the hotel near the Petroleum storage. I apologise in advance if you are indeed blind…
12:29 Back those comments up with facts. One fact I can give you is that last month the online booking sites were offering room rate deals on GC – that’s not a sign of a booming tourism industry.
I tried getting a reservation last week, and nearly every hotel is full, and the restaurants are full too!
The statistics are proof we don’t need any stinking cruise port. Greedy much?
Agreed!!!
Your opinion was exactly what I intended to write. NO to the cruise ship berthing facility.
we badly need the cruise ship dock dum, dum.
We are fortunate that cruise traffic is up due to the devastation of other ports, but that won’t last forever. We need to have our port built to compete with what will be brand new facilities and tourism options in those other islands! Why is it taking so long??? We need it.
Quite. One family staying at the Ritz or Kimpton or Four Seasons are going to spend more money on island than 200+ cruise shippers waddling into Margaritaville.
