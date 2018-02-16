(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ tourism sector continues to boom as official overnight visitor figures for January 2018 break more records. Having closed 2017 with the highest visitor numbers in history, the growth continued unabated, as 2018 began with January recording a near 24% increase in stay-over tourists and a 20% hike in cruise passengers. A total of 39,185 stay-over visitors flew into Cayman last month, representing the best January in recorded arrivals history and the eighth consecutive month of record-breaking growth.

Part of the numbers bump in Cayman Islands tourism was a result of the damage caused to other Caribbean destinations by last season’s hurricanes. However, tourism officials believe the islands are attracting visitors from new markets through the diverse marketing efforts of the Department of Tourism.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said the statistics were evidence that the state of the tourism industry is strong.

“I am optimistic that if we continue this path, 2018 will be another record-breaking year for arrivals and that the Cayman Islands will benefit from economic growth that all can be proud of,” he said. “I applaud the Department of Tourism and all tourism partners for their continued contributions to this vibrant industry.”

Visitors from the West Coast of the United States led the growth, with a 63% increase over January 2017. However, there was also a near 47% increase from the Southwest and over 27% increase from the Midwest over the same month last year.

“Canada also recorded 13.47% growth over January 2017. This represents the best January in recorded history for Canada, with a total of 3,353 stay-over visitors,” officials said. They noted that efforts to tap into the Latin American market were also fruitful, with South and Central America up by 25% and 35%.

The DoT is hoping the growth can be sustained as we enter the carnival season and marketing campaigns begin in the US to promote Cayman as the “culinary capital” of the Caribbean. Tourism partners in the private sector have also agreed to a fourth-night free promotion, which the DoT said it will market across the United States.

While stay-over tourism has been enjoying persistent and sustained growth, the trend in cruise tourism has also been up, despite a few minor slumps due to weather and other issues beyond the control of the marketing machine.

Overall, 2017 was one of the best for the Cayman Islands cruise tourism over the last decade, calling into question claims that this arm of our tourism product is set for massive decline because this destination does not have cruise berthing facilities.

Moreover, 2018 appears to be on track for another bumper year, with January cruise arrivals breaking records, with 218,430 passengers last month. And the February schedule indicates that even more passengers will be calling on Cayman this month, soaring past last year’s figure for February, which was also one of the best in years for cruise numbers.

There has been no news from the tourism ministry about the status of that cruise berthing project since the Finance Committee hearings in November and opposition to the costly development remains. The broader community is still concerned about environmental damage, the impact on infrastructure, the cost and risk to the public purse and what some believe is the narrow benefit to a limited number of tourism stakeholders.

