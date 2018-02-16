(CNS): A 39-year-old woman from West Bay has been arrested on suspicion of assault GBH after she allegedly stabbed another woman from the same district during an altercation in the Birch Tree Hill Road area of West Bay early this morning. Police and emergency services were called to the scene at around 1:40am and the victim, who knew her alleged attacker, was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she received multiple stitches before being released. The accused woman remains in custody as investigations continue.

Category: Crime, Police