(CNS) UPDATED: Police have now confirmed that one person was killed in a single-vehicle road crash in East End at around 2:00 this morning. A 28-year-old woman who was a passenger in a Subaru that hit a tree on Farm Road was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the driver was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries and remains in stable condition. The road was closed Thursday as the police investigation got underway to establish what happened in the Cayman Islands’ first fatal collision of the year.

No other details have yet been released.

Anyone with any information about this accident is asked to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.

Category: Local News, Police