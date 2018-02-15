Woman killed in East End smash
(CNS) UPDATED: Police have now confirmed that one person was killed in a single-vehicle road crash in East End at around 2:00 this morning. A 28-year-old woman who was a passenger in a Subaru that hit a tree on Farm Road was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the driver was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries and remains in stable condition. The road was closed Thursday as the police investigation got underway to establish what happened in the Cayman Islands’ first fatal collision of the year.
No other details have yet been released.
Anyone with any information about this accident is asked to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.
Category: Local News, Police
This must be one of the worst roads in Cayman to navigate in the dark let alone when potentially impaired. Sad that some people can’t see the trees for the forest. We should therefore level all immovable objects on the road sides and replace them with giant marshmallows. Any road rule wouldn’t have prevented this, only maybe some driver education and acceptance of responsibility.
Tragic. Condolences to the family and friends RIP.
Heard she was driving, not him.
Haven’t heard anything about speed or alcohol being involved so really would not assume that at this point.
Sad news, as a child is now without a mother. R.I.P.
Speed has to be involved, the amount of damage the car received by hitting a wall says it all.
Condolences to all families.
So young. So much life, gone. I am so sorry to hear this.
My deepest condolences to all of her family and friends.
How horrible…thoughts with the loved ones of this young women. When will this speed madness stop and our young drivers (car or bike) understand the risk they are taking for reaching maybe 1 minute earlier or not at all. R.I.P. (Another news source showed the picture of the wreck, this was without doubt a high speed accident).
If you’re going on a 10 mile drive, it’ll take you:
40 mph: 15 minutes
60 mph: 10 minutes
80 mph: 7.5 minutes
On this small place? Not worth it.
If you have the road to yourself, yes.
Other traffic will cause this 10 miles to take about 20 minutes, no matter the speed.
Speeding has no sense, makes no difference at all, since we don’t have highways.
Great point, thanks. I’m definitely ready for self driving cars.
Traffic? Road works? Pedestrians? Get real.
