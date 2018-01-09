Public purse will pay for cruise port, warns Miller
(CNS): The opposition leader is warning that the people of Cayman will be footing the bill for the cruise port piers, one way or another, if government insists on going ahead with the controversial and costly project. Concerns remain in the community, not just about the devastating impact the project will have on the marine environment, but also the stress on infrastructure and visitor attractions. Tourism stakeholders worry about the negative impact it will have on our booming stay-over tourism business, and those outside the business worry how the financing model will eventually hurt the public purse.
Ezzard Miller has been opposed to the project largely on the basis of cost. The independent MLA for North Side and leader of the official opposition group believes that the project could cost as much as $350 million, as Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has admitted that Cabinet simply does not know what the final bill will be.
And, Miller told CNS, whatever financing model the government and its potential cruise line and development partners come up with, the public will be picking up the tab in the end.
He said taking passenger fees will cut the Port Authority’s cruise earnings, which in part help fund wider port operations, including cargo, so fees for local business will be increased or other fees and taxes will need to be generated to plug the whole. Miller also believes that the strategic and business cases published by government to support its case for the berthing facilities do not justify the costly and risky project.
“The Cayman Islands Government has not justified the need for cruise berthing facilities,” he said. “Ministers are bragging at every opportunity how successful the cruise business is at present.”
Miller supports overall improvements to the experience of passengers through the tendering process, shore handling and the facilities, but said that the development of the dock was not necessary to maintain a healthy balanced cruise sector, given the risk to public finances or the indirect fee increases that would need to be raised to pay for it in the end.
“It could cost over $350 million to build two piers to accommodate four Genesis class cruise ships,” he stated. “The money will come from the government coffers and the people will pay. Whether it is in one year or in 50 years, whatever happens, the liability will fall on the public purse.”
Miller said he disagrees with claims by government that there will be no risk to public sector cash because the scenarios being presented suggest that all of the fees collected will go to the cruise lines to finance the piers and remove a direct line of subsidy from cargo operations. He said other options, such as funding it through introducing a transshipment service, is “nothing more than a pipe dream”.
He said that the Port Authority will need to find new money from somewhere if they lose the passenger fees and that will come from the people in one form or another.
“No decision the size of this should be made when the people have no idea what will be built by who and how much it will cost,” he said, noting that the developers of this project will be in charge of the port area for years. “There is no government plan. What are the parameters of this proposed deal? We have no idea.”
Miller said the people should know what government is planning but all of the talks surrounding the potential model for the project are being conducted behind closed doors.
The last official input from the public was almost three years ago, when the Department of Environment conducted a public consultation. The results of that survey of almost 500 people found that more than 73% of the people were opposed to the project and the majority of those in support worked for Kirk Freeport, a major retailer and one of a handful of merchants that supports the project because they believe it will boost their sales.
The limited information in the public domain about the costs, who will be involved and how the talks are going with the cruise lines has been a cause for concern in the local community for some time. Pundits such as Johann Moxam, a former Chamber president and political commentator who has been vociferous in his objection to the project, are all concerned about the lack of information and the potential cost.
“This is a highly emotive topic and it feels like this proposal is already a fait accompli without the level of transparency that was originally promised by this and the previous government,” he told CNS. “Cayman cannot afford to get this wrong. We will all be left to pay the bill, so every Caymanian and business owner should be monitoring this discussion. It is naive to think that cruise lines will pay for this entire project and just hand it over to government,” the financial expert added.
Moxam said this government was doing the public a disservice by not being transparent about the project, given the overwhelming evidence that an expensive cruise berthing project is not a priority for most people.
“It is disingenuous of the government to continue painting a rosy picture when they are unwilling to provide fundamental information,” he said, adding that the failure to answer basic questions about the financing model speaks volumes. “If the costs and scenario was as positive as they would have the public believe, they would be bursting at the seams to share the information and score much-needed political points.”
Moxam said he was concerned that the project is being steered by those with significant commercial interests.
“Lets call this what it is. It is government-sponsored corporate welfare geared to benefit a select few businesses and key supporters,” he said. “It is too large and expensive a project for us to be threatened by the cruise business owners.”
Moxam told CNS, “We need to make decisions based on a clear plan for tourism that balances the costs and benefits of stay-over tourism with the costs and benefits of cruise tourism.”
Around the region travel and tourism experts are increasingly questioning the benefit of cruise infrastructure that is called for by cruise lines because the body of research into the socio-economics of cruising grows as the sector matures.
Martha Honey, the Executive Director of the Washington-based Center for Responsible Travel (CREST), which is in the process of completing a study on fifty years of cruise tourism in the Caribbean, said that stay-over tourism is still far more valuable than cruise tourism and regional governments should invest in sustainable options and review their attitude towards cruising. She has advocated an end to public funds being invested in cruise infrastructure because of the limited benefits to local people.
Questions have been raised here by politicians and pundits for years about who would really benefit from the expansion of cruise tourism and who would be harmed.
It is becoming increasingly common to hear politicians and community leaders, not just in Cayman but around the region, question the increasing emphasis on the ever-larger cruise ships, which are marketed as destinations in their own right, and their manipulation of ports of call.
Many believe that the lack of trickle-down revenue to local operators and small business is one of several challenges surrounding cruise tourism and is fuelling growing anti-cruise controversies in several destinations. The question is, will Cayman be the next port to live to regret the costly and damaging construction of piers?
There isn’t enough of anything in Cayman to support the addition of 10-20,000 more cruise passengers every day. Not enough beach, not enough sights, not enough stingray city, not enough downtown waterfront, not enough parks, etc.
Do we not see that when Government do these kinds of projects they are not doing for profits or the benefits of everyone. They do them for bragging rights and a few to benefit from it .
Simple math. Annual cruise ship passengers are about 1.4 million. If you charge an extra $10 per passenger for a port facility capital improvement fee you generate $14mm per year. Straight line math and a 25 year bond will pay off a $350mm project – using only fees paid by passengers. No cost to locals. Can actually pay it off sooner if the fee is raised every 5 years. Cost is not an issue – make the passengers pay.
Dart own almost all why not drop the bill on him
Next time I want something built I will drop the bill on you. Sounds fair to me.
I have the same concerns as Miller and Moxam here. And the study by CREST is interesting and logical. Grand Cayman is a very small island and so can only accommodate a finite number of visitors, a small number when compared to many other locales. We are already over capacity at seven mile beach and stingray city / sandbar, which are our two most popular tourist sites.
Of genuine concern also is; as others have voiced is CIG’s poor track record at handling even moderate projects (good examples voiced as the high schools and now garbage collection / disposal) woes.
Add to this that the wealthy merchant class (including especially one local family) are to gain the most by more cruise ship passengers and the Tourism Minister and Deputy premier is of same family (should he be the leading Govt. person on this?…) and the lack of hard data or transparency….and we have a real long term mess brewing.
One that us and our children will be left to pay for for many years.
Seems to me we should be enhancing things for our stay over visitors and solving our problems with the dump and education….which both negatively impact our tourism product.
Until CIG can show conclusively and transparently the need / cost / benefits of this to the wider Cayman community, I cannot support this project.
Funny you think the CIG gives a damn whether Caymanians support the project or not, like I said last year there should have been multiple ballot initiatives on the 2017 Ballot relating to government projects and laws
This government of “national unity” took in two independents to bolster their numbers and will now proceed to push the PPM agenda uninhibited ( Jon Jon is silenced as a minister, though he is meant to be advocating and overseeing the environment and Austin is evidently trying to play nice) The opposition is ignored by the government and the media has little effect on holding our representatives accountable
The people have little say in any policies, the MLAs have little interest in your opinions on any policy never forget that
Did this statement come out of Alden mouth or Miller’s mouth ? It sounds like what would come from Alden not Miller .
I said when Alden was agreeing with Miller on the issue of Education and putting the opportunities back in the Caymanian hands that he Alden was just sucking Miller into his fold to get what Alden wanted .
I do not understand this fascination with encouraging the ‘Genesis’ class cruise ships to come here by extending the port facilities. It is common knowledge that the cruise line companies are leveraging more money for themselves at the expense of the cruise ship destination, they get their commission out of every tourist facility at the destination at the expense of the local operators.
Extend the pier? No! Extend the runway? Yes, that is where the future lies – stayover tourism.
Let this thing die already. Build a trade school for your people. Finish the high schools, institute a proper public transportation system, fix the dump, etc. etc.
This is like building a space ship with current technology and setting out hoping to find a new planet to settle on. On a whim and a prayer this administration is wanting to build a new cruise port just because they’ll get their name on it. Why are they so deaf dumb and blind, we missed the proverbial bus a decade ago. This will be the shackle that breaks Cayman’s neck and will leave a massive financial scar decades to come if it gets built. 350M is a pittance compared to what it will take to revamp George Town and the island’s other infrastructure in order to do this right and take full economic advantage of the opportunity. Anyway, who wants to see 15k tourists per day gridlocking George Town, show of hands please?
Maybe UK want us to jump off this cliff? Be very careful what you wish as this is certainly not in Cayman’s best interest right now, especially when we have neglected to upgrade other pieces of critical infrastructure for so many decades.
No one spends 350 million without expecting a return on investment. It was considered that the public purse will pay for it, has it been forecasted how long it would take to break even? How many cruise ship passengers does it take to make $350 million in revenues?
Preface: I am neither for or against the port, and have zero qualifications to speak on the topic, but here’s some math.
Assume each cruise visitor generates $25 to $100 in revenue. Realistic? I don’t know the actual revenue figures.
$350,000,000 / $25 to 100= 3.5-14 million
Assume one ship offloads 5000 passengers.
3.5-14 million / 5000 = 700 to 2800 ships
700-2800 / 4 = 175 to 700
Assume 4 ships per day in port offloading 5000 passengers who each generate $25-100 in revenue, it would take 175 to 700 days to break even.
“generates $25 to $100 in revenue” Revenue to who? Not the people who paid for it!
If only it were that simple.
Charles Darvin , you are completely right that you have zero qualifications to speak on the topic
Ironic coming from an anti-vaxxer, please state your qualifications doctor
Who does? Common sense needed and none being shown by the kirkbots…trot out any old rubbish to support it with no facts. Like Trump. That’s when you know it’s wrong.
The reality is far worse than that I am afraid… Assuming the $350mm is CI$, and the current head tax is, I believe US$14 (approx CI$11.50). Now, using your same calcs:
350,000,000/11.50 = 30,434,783 passengers
@5000 (a bit high but run with it) per ship = 6087 ships
@4 a day (again, generous – over the year it is more like an average of 2 per day, but run with it) = 1522 days = a little over 4 years
More realistic figures for ship capacity and visit amounts would result in a figure closer to 7-8 years. And that is just to recoup the cost – no ongoing expenses, maintenance, improvements and things they won’t think about when they build it like shade – cause we all know the tourists are going to love a long walk on a concrete slab in the heat or rain…
And all that time, that same money, that previously went to other areas of the economy, is no longer flowing there, it is paying back a massive debt. So that money needs to now come from somewhere…
$350,000,000 / 75000 residents = $4670 per resident. Not a huge sum, but be assured this will translate into say a 20% increase in business licensing and permit fees, or a 30% increase in duty… All costs to the people as is correctly noted. And once those increases are in place, they will stay there…. LONG after the $350,000,000 is paid off…
The economics just do not support the port dock plan, plain and simple. Even if funded by someone else, they will want to make the money back – either by diverting head tax, increasing fees, or another manner which will no doubt trickle down to hit our pockets.
And the best part – with all those extra tourists, we will need a better infrastructure, roads, sidewalks etc. And then there is the additional waste we will have to manage…
And then, fingers crossed none of these ever happen – another global financial crisis cuts tourism spending, an acto of terrorism shuts down international travel, a hurricane hits Cayman and we cannot handle the ship visits for a few months or more… Then who covers the bill? Where do the loan payments come from then??? Not that any of those things could EVER happen here… But if they did, then what?
Anyone know of investors that like to buy sovereign debt like this and when the payments dry up, they get to foreclose on it?? Anyone?? Phew. OK, I guess we don’t have to worry about that as a possibility…
Don’t forget to account for the next hurricane, it is only a matter of time before we are devastated again
Sorry but your numbers are flawed because you equate revenue with profit. Not the same.
Nor does the average ship disgorge 5,000 passengers. Only the biggest ones.
Furthermore we are already generating revenue from these boat people. So one must look at the INCREASE in profit to the island. Sure some people stay on board when the ship docks in Cayman. But some would do this anyway, even if they can walk off.
Now you get to a pay back time of 20 – 30 years.
A better option would be faster loading and unloading of tender passengers. Just look at a Youtube video of the Hong Kong Star Ferry being embarked and disembarked and you’ll get the idea.
Spot on. It’s the additional profit that matters not total revenue and I’ll wager it will never come close to making a return for the island.
Too many positive assumptions to be of any use in reality, not to mention this doesn’t account for accrued costs properly
“Ezzard Miller has been opposed to the project largely on the basis of cost. The independent MLA for North Side and leader of the official opposition group believes that the project could cost as much as $350 million, as Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has admitted that Cabinet simply does not know what the final bill will be.”
Just how can any rational person be in favor of a project when even the Tourism Minister spearheading the project “simply does not know what the final bill will be.”
Does that remind anyone else of the high school construction projects?
This berthing facility is a disaster waiting to happen.
cayman can not afford a port.
cig has not got the expertise to procure or manage it properly. (remember cig cannot even collect garbage)
end of story
2018 and still at square one….
we were told that the cruise industry would have stopped coming by this stage if we hadn’t got a port….but we did record numbers in 2017…..
very strange…
