Public purse will pay for cruise port, warns Miller

(CNS): The opposition leader is warning that the people of Cayman will be footing the bill for the cruise port piers, one way or another, if government insists on going ahead with the controversial and costly project. Concerns remain in the community, not just about the devastating impact the project will have on the marine environment, but also the stress on infrastructure and visitor attractions. Tourism stakeholders worry about the negative impact it will have on our booming stay-over tourism business, and those outside the business worry how the financing model will eventually hurt the public purse.

Ezzard Miller has been opposed to the project largely on the basis of cost. The independent MLA for North Side and leader of the official opposition group believes that the project could cost as much as $350 million, as Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has admitted that Cabinet simply does not know what the final bill will be.

And, Miller told CNS, whatever financing model the government and its potential cruise line and development partners come up with, the public will be picking up the tab in the end.

He said taking passenger fees will cut the Port Authority’s cruise earnings, which in part help fund wider port operations, including cargo, so fees for local business will be increased or other fees and taxes will need to be generated to plug the whole. Miller also believes that the strategic and business cases published by government to support its case for the berthing facilities do not justify the costly and risky project.

“The Cayman Islands Government has not justified the need for cruise berthing facilities,” he said. “Ministers are bragging at every opportunity how successful the cruise business is at present.”

Miller supports overall improvements to the experience of passengers through the tendering process, shore handling and the facilities, but said that the development of the dock was not necessary to maintain a healthy balanced cruise sector, given the risk to public finances or the indirect fee increases that would need to be raised to pay for it in the end.

“It could cost over $350 million to build two piers to accommodate four Genesis class cruise ships,” he stated. “The money will come from the government coffers and the people will pay. Whether it is in one year or in 50 years, whatever happens, the liability will fall on the public purse.”

Miller said he disagrees with claims by government that there will be no risk to public sector cash because the scenarios being presented suggest that all of the fees collected will go to the cruise lines to finance the piers and remove a direct line of subsidy from cargo operations. He said other options, such as funding it through introducing a transshipment service, is “nothing more than a pipe dream”.

He said that the Port Authority will need to find new money from somewhere if they lose the passenger fees and that will come from the people in one form or another.

“No decision the size of this should be made when the people have no idea what will be built by who and how much it will cost,” he said, noting that the developers of this project will be in charge of the port area for years. “There is no government plan. What are the parameters of this proposed deal? We have no idea.”

Miller said the people should know what government is planning but all of the talks surrounding the potential model for the project are being conducted behind closed doors.

The last official input from the public was almost three years ago, when the Department of Environment conducted a public consultation. The results of that survey of almost 500 people found that more than 73% of the people were opposed to the project and the majority of those in support worked for Kirk Freeport, a major retailer and one of a handful of merchants that supports the project because they believe it will boost their sales.

The limited information in the public domain about the costs, who will be involved and how the talks are going with the cruise lines has been a cause for concern in the local community for some time. Pundits such as Johann Moxam, a former Chamber president and political commentator who has been vociferous in his objection to the project, are all concerned about the lack of information and the potential cost.

“This is a highly emotive topic and it feels like this proposal is already a fait accompli without the level of transparency that was originally promised by this and the previous government,” he told CNS. “Cayman cannot afford to get this wrong. We will all be left to pay the bill, so every Caymanian and business owner should be monitoring this discussion. It is naive to think that cruise lines will pay for this entire project and just hand it over to government,” the financial expert added.

Moxam said this government was doing the public a disservice by not being transparent about the project, given the overwhelming evidence that an expensive cruise berthing project is not a priority for most people.

“It is disingenuous of the government to continue painting a rosy picture when they are unwilling to provide fundamental information,” he said, adding that the failure to answer basic questions about the financing model speaks volumes. “If the costs and scenario was as positive as they would have the public believe, they would be bursting at the seams to share the information and score much-needed political points.”

Moxam said he was concerned that the project is being steered by those with significant commercial interests.

“Lets call this what it is. It is government-sponsored corporate welfare geared to benefit a select few businesses and key supporters,” he said. “It is too large and expensive a project for us to be threatened by the cruise business owners.”

Moxam told CNS, “We need to make decisions based on a clear plan for tourism that balances the costs and benefits of stay-over tourism with the costs and benefits of cruise tourism.”

Around the region travel and tourism experts are increasingly questioning the benefit of cruise infrastructure that is called for by cruise lines because the body of research into the socio-economics of cruising grows as the sector matures.

Martha Honey, the Executive Director of the Washington-based Center for Responsible Travel (CREST), which is in the process of completing a study on fifty years of cruise tourism in the Caribbean, said that stay-over tourism is still far more valuable than cruise tourism and regional governments should invest in sustainable options and review their attitude towards cruising. She has advocated an end to public funds being invested in cruise infrastructure because of the limited benefits to local people.

Questions have been raised here by politicians and pundits for years about who would really benefit from the expansion of cruise tourism and who would be harmed.

It is becoming increasingly common to hear politicians and community leaders, not just in Cayman but around the region, question the increasing emphasis on the ever-larger cruise ships, which are marketed as destinations in their own right, and their manipulation of ports of call.

Many believe that the lack of trickle-down revenue to local operators and small business is one of several challenges surrounding cruise tourism and is fuelling growing anti-cruise controversies in several destinations. The question is, will Cayman be the next port to live to regret the costly and damaging construction of piers?

