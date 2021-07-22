Four travellers COVID positive over last two days

(CNS): The number of active cases of COVID-19 among travellers has increased to eight, with one of them showing symptoms, after four people tested positive over the last two days. This comes as cases are spiking around the world, driven by the Delta variant, which Premier Wayne Panton described as a “most formidable and lethal foe” posing a serious risk to those who are unvaccinated. Vaccination numbers increased slightly Wednesday after the clinic reopened. An additional 87 people have been vaccinated for the first time and 167 for the second.

With concern mounting globally over the Delta and other variants, and in light of the problems in countries that have opened back up too early, the premier is now promising a new vaccine drive, as Cayman is sticking to the target of an 80% vaccination rate by the 9 September. However, this requires a significant increase in the number of people getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the UK has revised its entry requirements for people arriving in England via countries currently on its ‘amber’ travel list and also vaccinated under the UK’s vaccination programme delivered in British Overseas Territories. This means that Cayman Islands residents vaccinated here and travelling to England through common transit countries, including the Bahamas, the United States, Canada, Jamaica, or any other amber list country, will no longer need to quarantine. This policy has not yet been extended to Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Those travelling directly to England are already exempt from isolation if they are fully vaccinated, though they still have to have a PCR swab and test two days after arrival.

The UK is not currently accepting the vaccination cards given to Cayman Islands residents as verified proof of vaccination. However, the Governor’s Office has worked in conjunction with the Health Services Authority (HSA) and the Public Health Department to develop a standard certificate in line with all other British Overseas Territories which can be used for entry through the UK border.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee noted, “While a ‘Letter of Certification’ has been developed for entry through the UK border, we would like to remind Cayman Islands residents vaccinated locally that this is for border entry purposes only. At this time, it is not possible to have a Cayman vaccination entered into the UK’s securely verifiable electronic NHS system.”

Dr Lee has previously stated that efforts are ongoing to develop a securely verifiable electronic system for COVID-19 vaccines administered in the Cayman Islands.

“The Health Services Authority has contracted with Cerner, the HSA’s hospital information system, to provide securely verifiable evidence of a Cayman Covid-19 vaccination programme in the form of a secure QR code, although this will take computer engineers a few months to implement,” he said.

Letters of Certification will be available from the office of the Medical Officer of Health. Members of the public are asked to apply by email to nola.sanderson@hsa.ky attaching a copy of their vaccination card via screen shot or attachment to the email request. All requests will take three business days to process, so applicants are asked to take this time into account when submitting their requests prior to travel.