Man critical after being hit by car

(CNS): A pedestrian who was hit by a car on Smith Road, George Town, around 8:30 on Friday morning is in the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police have said. The man was hit by a purple Honda Accord, which was heading west toward Anthony Drive from Bobby Thompson Way, when the driver lost control. The car left the road and hit the man, who was walking along the pavement headed in the opposite direction.

After hitting the victim, the car went on to collide into the wall of a nearby house on Smith Road. When emergency services arrived at the scene of the smash, the paramedics attended to the man before taking him to the Cayman Islands Hospital.

The driver of the Honda did not appear to have been injured but he was also taken to hospital to be checked. The matter is currently under police investigation and no arrests have been made.

Category: Local News