Import regs changed to address cement shortage

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders

(CNS): Government has amended the regulations surrounding the limits on cement importation to address an acute shortage, which is fuelled by the continued commercial construction in Cayman as well as global supply chain problems. Colombia, Cuba and Panama have now been cleared as authorised countries where the cement can be sourced. Customs and Border Control confirmed to CNS that several years ago the Cayman Islands introduced a ban on imports for certain countries “based on risk assessments relating to smuggling”. But with the amendments passed by the new government, customs officials said that they, in conjunction with other local enforcement agencies, will ensure that robust inspection and monitoring mechanisms are established to check cement importation from new markets.

The Customs and Border Control (Prohibited Goods) (Amendment) Order, 2021 came into effect on 14 July, adding the three new markets. Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Chris Saunders said this should help meet the local demand, which has impacted the building of affordable homes for Caymanians, work and repairs on existing homes, as well as the commercial sector.

“Adding to the list of countries approved for cement importation will provide much-needed cement supplies to the local construction industry and help prevent building delays,” Saunders said in a release. “The shortage of cement has hit hard across the board, with cement regularly selling out before ships carrying new supplies arrive in port.

“It is imperative for the government to take swift decisions and timely action to mitigate against construction supply shortages that could negatively impact Cayman’s economic growth and infrastructure development. We have seen other countries across the region affected, and acted to curtail and limit the local impact,” he added.

But the global demand for cement is expected to continue rising over the next two to three years due to increased construction activity in developing countries around the world, which will continue to present issues for the sector.

A spokesperson for National Concrete, Cayman’s main buyer of cement, said that they were pleased with this new government’s action on this issue, as the situation has been difficult for some time, and construction is a significant part of the economy right now. The company said it welcomed the return of the regional source markets to the list of approved countries as they believe the importers will need to be looking further afield to get the quality product that they need to meet the demand.

“Two of the countries listed had been used for many years as sources up until three or four years ago,” the spokesperson said. “Due to shortages from the local supplier we will need to begin sourcing cement from alternate suppliers. The regional and global supply chain issues will require all available sources to ensure we can meet the current and forecast demand of concrete.”