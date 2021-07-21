Import regs changed to address cement shortage
(CNS): Government has amended the regulations surrounding the limits on cement importation to address an acute shortage, which is fuelled by the continued commercial construction in Cayman as well as global supply chain problems. Colombia, Cuba and Panama have now been cleared as authorised countries where the cement can be sourced. Customs and Border Control confirmed to CNS that several years ago the Cayman Islands introduced a ban on imports for certain countries “based on risk assessments relating to smuggling”. But with the amendments passed by the new government, customs officials said that they, in conjunction with other local enforcement agencies, will ensure that robust inspection and monitoring mechanisms are established to check cement importation from new markets.
The Customs and Border Control (Prohibited Goods) (Amendment) Order, 2021 came into effect on 14 July, adding the three new markets. Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Chris Saunders said this should help meet the local demand, which has impacted the building of affordable homes for Caymanians, work and repairs on existing homes, as well as the commercial sector.
“Adding to the list of countries approved for cement importation will provide much-needed cement supplies to the local construction industry and help prevent building delays,” Saunders said in a release. “The shortage of cement has hit hard across the board, with cement regularly selling out before ships carrying new supplies arrive in port.
“It is imperative for the government to take swift decisions and timely action to mitigate against construction supply shortages that could negatively impact Cayman’s economic growth and infrastructure development. We have seen other countries across the region affected, and acted to curtail and limit the local impact,” he added.
But the global demand for cement is expected to continue rising over the next two to three years due to increased construction activity in developing countries around the world, which will continue to present issues for the sector.
A spokesperson for National Concrete, Cayman’s main buyer of cement, said that they were pleased with this new government’s action on this issue, as the situation has been difficult for some time, and construction is a significant part of the economy right now. The company said it welcomed the return of the regional source markets to the list of approved countries as they believe the importers will need to be looking further afield to get the quality product that they need to meet the demand.
“Two of the countries listed had been used for many years as sources up until three or four years ago,” the spokesperson said. “Due to shortages from the local supplier we will need to begin sourcing cement from alternate suppliers. The regional and global supply chain issues will require all available sources to ensure we can meet the current and forecast demand of concrete.”
Category: Business, Construction
just keep adding more and more weight to this little island until it breaks off and sink
Does anyone know the policy behind having a list of countries from which one can import cement? Why not allow imports from any country not bound by UN sanctions or UK sanctions?
Ah yes, true all important “cement“ shortage.
Drugs and guns importation will increase now
No worse, sh*t cement being imported and crumbling structures.
Yeah.. to help Caymanians build houses my arse… This is to keep the developers happy. I highly doubt this will help the little man.
I heard loud mouth Mario Rankine recently ranting about this cement issue and making all sorts of accusations on his show. Is he the new spokesman or minister of propaganda for the pact government?
Nobody listens to that guy nor should they. He is a walking time bomb desperate for attention. Reminds me of a Caymanian Rush Lindbaugh
Now you’re insulting Rush Limbaugh.
Rush had education and could speak without the constant use of four letter words.
He’s the same genius who broadcast a foul mouthed rant against the governor and his wife..?
Lawd help Cayman if this is the kind of person representing PACT.
Good Job Chris.
Welcome to the next phase of enabled construction fraud, where deficient grade concrete is opaquely swapped for expedience and profit. Who will ever know? Why would our construction industry pay more for high strength slab and columns when millions can be shaved by pouring lean or ordinary grades in buildings they will never occupy? Coming soon to an earthquake/hurricane near you.
FYI to government leaders – the constant construction and road creation is making Cayman hotter every year. Endeavor to make way for more vegetation throughout developed areas and conserve wildlife areas – that way we help the environment and make living here nicer, and not just for expats to get tans at the beach.
The ocean rise will fix that.
The architect knows, or should know, since he/she will forever be responsible for the integrity of the building, and if he/she should die their estate can still be sued for claims after their death. That’s why the architect is onsite during the construction and takes samples of the concrete to be independently tested. That’s one of the many reasons for their high fees.
PS. I’m not an architect but I worked in construction and built my own house.
ok dumbass. For starters it’s not concrete that’s coming in, it’s the cement which is a component of concrete which is manufactured here locally. When they use it, they have to test samples of the finished product at multiple intervals to assure it is of appropriate strength and quality.
Back to the 1980’s – Uncontrolled development, concrete castles everywhere and bags of Peruvian flake coming in from Colombia!
So now we’re allowing imports from dubious sources expect more guns and drugs with the cement. Do we have a gun and drugs shortage on island or just cement. Seems our CBC can hardly stop imports of contraband from the jurisdictions we regularly deal with, let’s see how they handle this now going forward.
We been getting the powdered stuff from Colombia long time bobo.
Not in bulk containers though🙄
….and Mexico, but of course, I’m talking about Portland.
That’s in Oregon, they have better stuff there. Or Maine, but that’s a bit boring.
…and now gov’t sanctioned trade routes for powdered “cement”.