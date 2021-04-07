Veteran cop heads for Sister Islands

Inspector Ian Yearwood

(CNS): Inspector Ian Yearwood has been appointed as the new area commander for the Sister Islands, taking over from Acting Inspector Kevin Bogle, who has returned to uniform policing in Grand Cayman after his two-year rotation at the helm of policing in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. Yearwood, who took up the post this week, brings a wealth of policing experience, having filled the duty Inspector job across the most districts in Cayman.

He has headed up the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, Community Policing Unit, served as marine commander in the Joint Marine Unit and was the aide-de-camp to the governor.

Yearwood joined the RCIPS in 1999 after spending nine years in the Royal Barbados Police Force and has 30 years of policing experience.

Police officials said he will spend the first few weeks on the job doing a thorough assessment of policing coverage and performance and the community needs to ensure effective policing on the Sister Islands. With reckless driving and the subsequent serious collisions a priority on the Brac, he will be drawing on his experience in the traffic unit to devise a plan of action to reduce the crashes and encourage better standards of road behaviour.

“Road and community policing is my passion and has been stamped into my career over the years,” Yearwood said. “It is my belief that community policing is the heart of policing the closely knitted communities of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman and I intend to do my part to ensure that the officers under my command for the next two years work towards building a stronger bond with the community, which will hopefully encourage communication and discourage the occurrence of crime.”

The new police boss will be making visits and patrols to get to know members of the community on an individual basis and encouraged them to also visit him and discuss their ideas and concerns. He has already completed the hand-over process and been introduced to key members of the community, such as the district commissioner, the deputy DC, the head of the Sister Islands Customs and Border Control, Cayman Islands Fire Service, Public Works Department and the Port Authority.

Yearwood has also met with the principal of the Layman Scott High School and intends to meet other members of the community in the weeks to come.