Local unemployment passed 8% in late 2020

(CNS): The Economics and Statistics Office’s latest Labour Force Survey outlines the significant impact the COVID-19 health crisis had on unemployment last year, documenting a drop in the workforce from almost 50,000 people in the autumn of 2019 to just under 44,000 last October. Although they are six months old, the statistics provide the first official picture of the state of employment in the Cayman Islands since the borders were closed due to the pandemic, and reflect an unemployment rate among Caymanians of 8.3%. The figures show that at least 1,759 locals were without work at the time of the survey.

The Fall Survey, which was published just before the Easter holiday, also shows that Cayman’s population, which had reached almost 70,000 by the end of 2019, dropped back to just under 65,000 by the last quarter of 2020. The report shows that the Caymanian population rose by 1.2% to 37,815. Estimates revealed that the number of people employed declined by 12.1% (5,750 people) compared to fall 2019, and while the loss of jobs was largely related to positions held by expats, 578 Caymanians were added to the unemployment tally.

The impact on the pandemic was also reflected in the increase in the under-employment rate to 3.6%, with 1,494 people who are counted in the employment figures being classified as under-employed, most of whom (974) are Caymanian.

Women were much more impacted by the decline in jobs, with the overall unemployment rate among local and non-Caymanian women running at 6.2% compared to the rate for all men of 4.2%.

Among those with a job, low pay continues to plague the Cayman Islands, especially given the inflation rate over recent years, with almost 4,000 workers living on less than CI$1,200 per month. More than one third of the work force (14,211 people) in October 2020 were earning less than CI$2,400 per month, and over 55% of those in jobs were taking home a monthly salary of less than CI$3,600.