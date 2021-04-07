SUV seized after jewellery shop robbery

Rocky’s Diamond Gallery

(CNS): Police have seized an SUV that they suspect was used in the jewellery store robbery along the George Town Harbour front on Saturday morning. No one has been arrested yet in connected with the armed hold-up and police are still looking for a man spotted in the area of Courts Road at about 10:30am on Sunday. Police have confirmed that none of the Cuban migrants recently rescued are people of interest in the case at present.

Anyone who does have information is asked to contact George Town CID on 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or online.