SUV seized after jewellery shop robbery

| 07/04/2021 | 1 Comment
Cayman News Service
Rocky’s Diamond Gallery

(CNS): Police have seized an SUV that they suspect was used in the jewellery store robbery along the George Town Harbour front on Saturday morning. No one has been arrested yet in connected with the armed hold-up and police are still looking for a man spotted in the area of Courts Road at about 10:30am on Sunday. Police have confirmed that none of the Cuban migrants recently rescued are people of interest in the case at present.

Anyone who does have information is asked to contact George Town CID on 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or online.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Category: Crime, Police

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    07/04/2021 at 12:42 pm

    And here is where it would be good to know what the suv looks like so we can help if we saw it at all recently. Fricking wonderland police farce.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»