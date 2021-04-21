Rankine follows Juliana, rejoins PACT

Isaac Rankine at the East End Chamber forum

(CNS): Isaac Rankine has returned to the independent PACT group after effectively causing more than five days of uncertainty about the next Cayman Islands government. Following the move by Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, whose decision to join Panton sealed PACT’s majority, Rankine also seems to have seen the writing on the wall, though his part in creating the uncertainty is unlikely to be rewarded with a ministry. The newcomer, who reportedly had previously demanded the premier’s job to support PACT, has lost his bargaining chips and will now have to settle for a place on government’s back-bench for his constituents.

Panton’s administration is now secure with a majority of twelve to the PPM-Alliance’s seven MPs. Despite public sentiment regarding McKeeva Bush, the premier designate is almost certainly not going to go back on his word, having offered the West Bay West representative and Father of the House the role of speaker.

The arrival of O’Connor-Connolly and the return of Rankine, however, enables Panton to create a more secure administration with more support for the Cabinet, which is now made up of eight rather than seven ministers.