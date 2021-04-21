Rankine follows Juliana, rejoins PACT

| 21/04/2021 | 26 Comments
Cayman News Service
Isaac Rankine at the East End Chamber forum

(CNS): Isaac Rankine has returned to the independent PACT group after effectively causing more than five days of uncertainty about the next Cayman Islands government. Following the move by Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, whose decision to join Panton sealed PACT’s majority, Rankine also seems to have seen the writing on the wall, though his part in creating the uncertainty is unlikely to be rewarded with a ministry. The newcomer, who reportedly had previously demanded the premier’s job to support PACT, has lost his bargaining chips and will now have to settle for a place on government’s back-bench for his constituents.

Panton’s administration is now secure with a majority of twelve to the PPM-Alliance’s seven MPs. Despite public sentiment regarding McKeeva Bush, the premier designate is almost certainly not going to go back on his word, having offered the West Bay West representative and Father of the House the role of speaker.

The arrival of O’Connor-Connolly and the return of Rankine, however, enables Panton to create a more secure administration with more support for the Cabinet, which is now made up of eight rather than seven ministers.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics

Comments (26)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 1:28 pm

    Wait…is it Julianna O’Connor Connolly or Julianna Connor O’Connolly being sworn in? Surely it should be consistent with the name on the ballot (??)

    Reply
  2. CaymanVoter says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:47 pm

    They shouldn’t take him back.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:39 pm

    It’s hard to say which Mencken quote is best for this, but here are a few more good ones.

    Democracy is the art and science of running the circus from the monkey cage.

    The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.

    Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.

    And of course one last one which he didn’t live to see.

    On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.

    H. L. Mencken

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:38 pm

    What’s red and blue and goes beep-beep-beep?

    The PPM victory bus reversing back into the garage.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:31 pm

    PACT this guy gets nothing. He caused all this….you cannot rely on him!!! Maybe put him in charge of the Ministry of Betrayal and Self Interest

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      21/04/2021 at 1:14 pm

      Send him PACKING… seems that’s what he’s good at, double crossing, spineless sample, bout he want premiership to return LOL

      Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:16 pm

    Let this be a small prelude as to the type of waffling this goverment will bring forth on all the issues

    Reply
  7. Heavy Cake says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:11 pm

    ‘The government consists of a gang of people exactly like you and me.

    They have, taking one with another, no special talent for the business of government; they have only a talent for getting and holding office.’ —H. L. Mencken

    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:08 pm

    Surprised John John hasn’t jumped ship yet – he is after all technically an “Independent” and will no doubt see a statement saying he’s just doing it for his voters.

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:06 pm

    None of these people have any integrity, absolutely appalling. These people will be running our country, I wouldn’t take this guy back he’s shown his true colours scum.

    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:04 pm

    maybe now that Wayne has the numbers he will remove Mac as speaker and appoint Alric again.

    Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:57 am

    Isaac you must feel like such a fool.

    You literally destroyed your political career before you even stepped inside the legislative assembly!

    No sympathy from me though. True colors were shown and it is clear that you are not to be trusted.

    Teddy

    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:34 am

    He changes his mind more than my wife

    Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:28 am

    Well done Issac only a fool wouldn’t change his mind and I am 100% sure East End and it’s people will be well represented even from the back bench the INDEPENDENTS WILL NOT MAKE EAST END SUFFER TRUST ME THIS A DIFFERENT PEOPLE WE DEALING WITH. FOR LOVE OF COUNTRY PUT ALL OF CAYMAN PEOPLE FIRST

    Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:23 am

    He should make Juliana speaker. Get rid of Mac, shocking he was ever given this role, absolutely no justification for it now.

    Reply
  15. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:22 am

    I guess the PPM supporters who were praising Isaac aren’t too happy with him now 😂
    At least EE finally won’t be in the opposition.

    Reply
  16. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:19 am

    Let me sip my tea while it’s nice and hot. Would love to be a fly on Alden’s wall right now lmao. Chess not checkers bobo.

    Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:19 am

    Another contender for Minister of BS.

    Reply
  18. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:17 am

    East End: from Arden to Foo-Foo.

    Reply
  19. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:14 am

    Lmao. We still na going forget this, Issac.

    Reply
  20. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:08 am

    Lmfao you really can’t make this shit up! Cayman politricks at it’s finest. Who’s gonna really want Isaac at this point?! #traitor

    Reply
  21. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:07 am

    Shouldn’t we push him to go back on his word about McKeeva? I thought it was only with the deepest regret and “no other choice” that this was done.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«