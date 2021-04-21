Rankine follows Juliana, rejoins PACT
(CNS): Isaac Rankine has returned to the independent PACT group after effectively causing more than five days of uncertainty about the next Cayman Islands government. Following the move by Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, whose decision to join Panton sealed PACT’s majority, Rankine also seems to have seen the writing on the wall, though his part in creating the uncertainty is unlikely to be rewarded with a ministry. The newcomer, who reportedly had previously demanded the premier’s job to support PACT, has lost his bargaining chips and will now have to settle for a place on government’s back-bench for his constituents.
Panton’s administration is now secure with a majority of twelve to the PPM-Alliance’s seven MPs. Despite public sentiment regarding McKeeva Bush, the premier designate is almost certainly not going to go back on his word, having offered the West Bay West representative and Father of the House the role of speaker.
The arrival of O’Connor-Connolly and the return of Rankine, however, enables Panton to create a more secure administration with more support for the Cabinet, which is now made up of eight rather than seven ministers.
Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics
Wait…is it Julianna O’Connor Connolly or Julianna Connor O’Connolly being sworn in? Surely it should be consistent with the name on the ballot (??)
They shouldn’t take him back.
It’s hard to say which Mencken quote is best for this, but here are a few more good ones.
Democracy is the art and science of running the circus from the monkey cage.
The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.
Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.
And of course one last one which he didn’t live to see.
On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.
H. L. Mencken
What’s red and blue and goes beep-beep-beep?
The PPM victory bus reversing back into the garage.
PACT this guy gets nothing. He caused all this….you cannot rely on him!!! Maybe put him in charge of the Ministry of Betrayal and Self Interest
Send him PACKING… seems that’s what he’s good at, double crossing, spineless sample, bout he want premiership to return LOL
Let this be a small prelude as to the type of waffling this goverment will bring forth on all the issues
‘The government consists of a gang of people exactly like you and me.
They have, taking one with another, no special talent for the business of government; they have only a talent for getting and holding office.’ —H. L. Mencken
Surprised John John hasn’t jumped ship yet – he is after all technically an “Independent” and will no doubt see a statement saying he’s just doing it for his voters.
Be kind, he has to cross the aisle on donkey.
He’s waiting for the lunar cycle. Once a new moon is here, he’ll jump.
None of these people have any integrity, absolutely appalling. These people will be running our country, I wouldn’t take this guy back he’s shown his true colours scum.
maybe now that Wayne has the numbers he will remove Mac as speaker and appoint Alric again.
Isaac you must feel like such a fool.
You literally destroyed your political career before you even stepped inside the legislative assembly!
No sympathy from me though. True colors were shown and it is clear that you are not to be trusted.
Teddy
He changes his mind more than my wife
LOL
Well done Issac only a fool wouldn’t change his mind and I am 100% sure East End and it’s people will be well represented even from the back bench the INDEPENDENTS WILL NOT MAKE EAST END SUFFER TRUST ME THIS A DIFFERENT PEOPLE WE DEALING WITH. FOR LOVE OF COUNTRY PUT ALL OF CAYMAN PEOPLE FIRST
He should make Juliana speaker. Get rid of Mac, shocking he was ever given this role, absolutely no justification for it now.
I guess the PPM supporters who were praising Isaac aren’t too happy with him now 😂
At least EE finally won’t be in the opposition.
Let me sip my tea while it’s nice and hot. Would love to be a fly on Alden’s wall right now lmao. Chess not checkers bobo.
Another contender for Minister of BS.
East End: from Arden to Foo-Foo.
Lmao. We still na going forget this, Issac.
Lmfao you really can’t make this shit up! Cayman politricks at it’s finest. Who’s gonna really want Isaac at this point?! #traitor
Shouldn’t we push him to go back on his word about McKeeva? I thought it was only with the deepest regret and “no other choice” that this was done.
I see we have a shit stirrer at 11:07am.