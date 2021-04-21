Roy forces PACT to embrace Mac as speaker

McKeeva Bush back in the speaker’s chair

Ballot taken for deputy speaker

(CNS): Roy McTaggart and Joey Hew made their first strategic move towards undermining Panton’s PACT when they nominated Barbara Conolly for speaker on Wednesday, following the nomination by Jay Ebanks and Katherine Ebanks-Wilks for McKeeva Bush. The move forced the newly formed PACT to vote for Bush, despite the viable alternative, because of the risk to the still loosely gelled coalition. A secret ballot enabled them not to have their names called but the result of 12 votes to Bush and seven to Conolly made it plain that the PACT had stuck together, despite the obvious criticisms they will now face.

The vote was the first move in constructing the new parliament once all 19 members elect had been sworn in as MPs and taken their seats. Following a short address by the governor, in which he raised the issue of the need for a code of conduct for MPs and the recent rancor in the wake of the election, the speaker was elected and Bush returned to the chair in his full regalia to oversee the first meeting of the House and to deliver his opening address.

Bush said new government was led my a “capable lawyer”, as he reviewed the new Cabinet. “This Cabinet is as good as any that I have seen and they must be given the chance to do the work they were elected to do,” he added.

He also revealed that Ebanks-Wilks will be the deputy speaker. However, the opposition leader again nominated Conolly, forcing another vote with almost the same result along the now divided lines, with 11 votes for Ebanks-Wilks (as Bush was in the chair) and seven for Conolly, which pressed home the point that Panton cannot waver because of the commitments made to hold together the PACT.

As he delivered his address, Bush said, “There is no time to bicker and to plot.” The speaker, who managed to reposition himself in his old job after five days of political wrangling, promised to keep order in the new Parliament. Bush said the mistakes were in the past, as he spoke of moving forward. But he made no mention of his own conduct relating to his assault conviction.

The proceedings continue.