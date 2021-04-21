Juliana jumps from PPM-Alliance ship

21/04/2021
Cayman News Service
Juliana O’Connor-Connolly in Parliament (file photo)

(CNS): Juliana O’Connor-Connolly waited until the eleventh hour, but as a result of the wishes of her constituents the MP elect for Cayman Brac East has now jumped from the PPM-Alliance political ship and sailed across to the PACT. Premier Designate Wayne Panton confirmed that O’Connor-Connolly had agreed to support his government and the invitation remained open to other members of the Progressives’ former front bench. In a message to her PPM-Alliance colleagues on the morning of the swearing-in ceremony, O’Connor-Connolly revealed the reasons for her decision, which she described as “a leap of faith”.

The former education minister, who will almost certainly be given a ministry in Panton’s administration as she shores up his majority and helps to better reflect the election result, brings more than two decades of experience in government. In the message sent via WhatsApp to her former colleagues explaining her decision, she said that in the end the Independents had achieved the numbers to form a government, an important recognition of the result. She also pointed to the wishes of her voters, who, she said, had made clear in “no uncertain terms” that Cayman Brac and Little Cayman need a minister in the government..

It now remains to be seen if any more of the PPM will move, as the invitation to Moses Kirkconnell and Roy McTaggart remains open.

“I want to thank my PPM family for being such an organized and dynamic team and it has been a distinct honour working with each of you under the very capable leadership of Premier AL and DP Mose. We gave it our very best  and won our seats. Further, we spent endless hours endeavouring to form a PPM / ALLIANCE Government  and then a Coalition of PPM / INDEPENDENTS. For various reasons this did not materialize and in the end the INDEPENDENTS achieved the numbers to form the Government,” she messaged.

“Additionally, my constituents have expressed in no uncertain terms that Cayman Brac and Little Cayman need a Minister in the Government. As a result, I had to respect their wishes and accept the offer of a Minister. I have requested Mr Panton offer more seats to you my Colleagues and he is open to DP Mose and our Party Leader Roy M being Ministers. I am prayerfully hoping that this would materialize but if not, please know that my decision is based purely the requests my people on the Sister Islands.

“This is a most difficult decision for me but please rest assured that this decision will not diminish my love, respect and admiration of each you and I pray that somehow, someway we can all work together in the interest and love for our blessed country. I truly covet your support and prayers in this sacrificial leap of FAITH. I wish for each one of you the very best, as we try to continue to build these beloved Cayman Islands, into a safer stronger jurisdiction. Love and prayers Juli.”

Panton told CNS that he has given his word to McKeeva Bush so there is no indication that his role in the speaker’s chair will be threatened as the now eleven strong PACT prepares for the swearing-in.

Nevertheless, speculation continued that the PPM-Alliance leadership is still preparing a legal challenge to Panton taking the government, though that will now be considerably less viable with the departure of O’Connor-Connolly, who has throughout her 25-year political career worn every party colour to ensure she remains in the government and has served only one term in opposition.

Comments (72)

  1. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 1:30 pm

    Mac has to go. He wouldnt think twice switching to PPM if he had too. Shocking he is still there.

  2. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 1:26 pm

    JuJu has always been, and will forever be, PIP (Party In Power)

  3. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 1:16 pm

    She does not deserve a Ministry.

  4. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:46 pm

    Ok so hang in and let me get this straight:
    Two groups tied with 9 apiece and dirtbag woman beater in the middle
    This supposed group who is going to turn everything around cuts a deal to make mcdirtbag speaker of the house, insane pay increase and power over political decisions
    Voters are ok with this?
    Then, two knuckleheads who don’t know what they’re doing cross the line. One of whom is violently anti lgbt despite Panton being pro lgbt rights?
    Panton no longer needs bush at all…but keeps him in the speaker position?

    How, on gods green earth is anyone thinking this is going to be good. I don’t love ppm…they have problems for sure 100% agree. But we’ve just proven in one week that Sabrina, JUju and issac have no actual compass and are just going to where they’ll keep power and money. The soon to be premier made a deal with the devil to get into power, and then brokered more of that power to people he supposedly disagrees with.

    We have very clearly just elected and empowered a group of independents who are acting like individuals and not part of a team. Clearly all in it for themselves and no unified platform. The writing is on the wall now and I can say I’m terrified of what this bunch is going to do. Let’s see. I hope to be proven wrong.

  5. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:41 pm

    Julie can never be trusted! She jumped ship UDP & NOW PPM & SOON U ALL!!

  6. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:39 pm

    Roy and Moses as Ministers would be an enormous improvement on what was proposed to be in Wayne’s Cabinet as of yesterday.

  7. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:28 pm

    Yo Panton while I appreciate you are trying to be honorable in this case it’s kind of one sided….look at Mac’s performance during establishing coalition last term

  8. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:27 pm

    I pray to God that she is not given education.

    • Anonymous says:
      21/04/2021 at 1:14 pm

      I 100% agree! Please Lord Jesus do not let Julianna O’Connor-Connoly accept or even be asked to be education minister! Our Islands beg you, for the sake of future Caymanians please hear our prayer.

  9. Naya Boy says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:17 pm

    Poor old Alden Franz divorced him and gone marry Wayne!and now left him with the child Eric!What a mess i told you he was going leave yeh Alden i guess you can call your old boyfriend Kurt!

  10. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:12 pm

    Who was surprised?

  11. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:10 pm

    This demonstrates that these governments are formed on absolutely zero ideological principles.

    Fiscally, socially, politically, ideologically no core principles. Will say what ever is necessary to appease and obtain any form of power.

    • Anonymous says:
      21/04/2021 at 12:25 pm

      No PARTY’s are formed that way…JuJu is doing what she thinks best for her constiuents…nobody puts Brac East in a corner!

    • Anonymous says:
      21/04/2021 at 12:36 pm

      If personal ‘improvement’ whatever it takes is a core value then it may be the exception to your otherwise absolutely correct ‘no core principles’ point.

  12. Candid says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:07 pm

    The party system is not working well. It is engendering political prostitution. We should consider a system where people just run as a group for a particular election, as Wayne and his group did. Also, amend the law so that any attempt to pay anyone or confer financial benefit after the election is a criminal offence.

    • Anonymous says:
      21/04/2021 at 1:00 pm

      Political prostitution is not the result of the party system – it is the chosen vocation of most of the people who go into politics in Cayman.

  13. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:04 pm

    A bunch of clowns

  14. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 12:02 pm

    Vote Elvis 2025!

    Reply
    21/04/2021 at 12:00 pm

    The door is open, Roy and Moses. Let’s make Cayman great – FINALLY. 😆

  16. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:57 am

    LOL

  17. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:52 am

    Cluster**** coming here?

  18. JTB says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:38 am

    Reading Juliana’s statement it’s very easy to see why Alden made her minister of education. Such peerless prose is a shining example to Cayman’s youth of the benefits of learning.

  19. Political Sense says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:31 am

    Please don’t let Issac back, he’s already shown what he’s good at. He’ll switch again for sure, let him remain where he is.

  20. anon says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:24 am

    Ju Ju is not ony a serial turncoat she has the nerve to blame this latest betrayal on her constituents!.

  21. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:22 am

    PLEASE DO NOT GIVE HER BACK EDUCATION!!

  22. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:20 am

    Flip-flopper-in-chief! So much for standing up for her values or those of her constituents, she only serves one constituent — herself!

  23. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:12 am

    Miss Julie needs to become the Minister of Jumping Ship!!

  24. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:12 am

    BAM! With Ju-Ju and Isaac, PACT doesn’t need Mac. Wayne proves himself to be a master politician, out-maneuvering Alden and ending the PPM’s reign of unbridled development. PPM is TOAST no and all them jokers will have to toil in the Opposition seats for 4 years. Having been relegated from Premier to Opposition, Alden will with he hadn’t run and will spend most of his time on his farm. Joey will return to his good life of champagne, caviar and his elite Jamaican friends. Seymour will continue to talk about donkeys while Moses continues to get rich with his Brac businesses. David and Barbara will continue to do nothing at all and the people who voted for them will now see how truly useless they are. That leaves Roy, who will be the face of this ineffective Opposition as he wrings his hands and asks, “Why me?”

    • Anonymous says:
      21/04/2021 at 12:01 pm

      🤣 LOL

    • Anonymous says:
      21/04/2021 at 12:51 pm

      How do you know ppm arent just planting seeds for the first vote of no confidence? After all the tactics I’ve seen from Alden and Roy lately (ok Kurt to be exact), I just wouldn’t put this past them.

  25. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:09 am

    We have a pro LBTGQ premier and he adds the Cayman Bracker as a minister who is openly anti-gay let’s see how this turns out smh

  26. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:09 am

    Don’t take back Issac tho, let him go back to where he’s been

  27. Excellence says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:07 am

    So said be done, the party animal is back…woiiii!!!

  28. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:06 am

    There we go, not a surprise at all

    • Anonymous says:
      21/04/2021 at 11:39 am

      Guess Miss Julie waited long enough to force Wayne to take her buddy the woman beater Big Mac first. Birds of a feather….once again Mac is the mastermind and Miss Julie shows us Brackers that she doesn’t care about women or Christian values. Sad. I wish I had voted for Elvis.

      • anon says:
        21/04/2021 at 12:15 pm

        Well remember it next election! Juli is for self and self alone.

      • Anonymous says:
        21/04/2021 at 12:34 pm

        I’m assuming you actually voted then, and voted for JuJu. In which case, how the hell did you vote for her, knowing exactly what she is like and what she represents???

        Of course you should have voted for Elvis!

  29. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:06 am

    I can’t believe she sided with the woman beater twice in a row now. There is no excuse. At least last time it happened while they were already in Government together. She had a choice this time and her choice was to support HIM not the women he abused!!! Sad day and horrible example for young Caymanian women!

    • Anonymous says:
      21/04/2021 at 11:37 am

      Her choice was to feather her own nest as always. Given her track record it makes me wish Elvis had gotten a few more votes to shake things up.

  30. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:05 am

    The end of the ppm is near. Roy please join the PACT

  31. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:04 am

    Of course she did. I was wondering what took her so long. This woman has been on member of every squad.

  32. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:01 am

    PACT can definitely put Juju in charge of BS, if there’s any vacancy there.

  33. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 11:01 am

    So Mac is out of the speakers chair then, right?

  34. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 10:59 am

    Roy is a good Minister. One of the best Ministers of Public Finance ever. I don’t like PPM and I really really hope he joins PACT because he has so much to offer as a Minister. He started independent, he could go back to independent.

    • Anonymous says:
      21/04/2021 at 1:16 pm

      Roy is Alden and I don’t think either are ministers that care about their people as much as their pockets

  35. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 10:58 am

    No surprise, JuJu jumps ship every time. She’s all about where she gets the biggest pay cheque.

  36. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 10:56 am

    As Gomer Pyle used to say, “Surprise, surprise, surprise!”

  37. The Constitutional Critic says:
    21/04/2021 at 10:47 am

    Accepting Madame Turncoat into the government is fine, she’ll do as she’s told as always she’s only there for the title and the pay

    In my opinion Issac Rankine shouldn’t be allowed into the coalition, there need to be consequences for disloyalty and dishonesty as he has displayed for the past week as far as I’m concerned let him rot on the opposition benches for 4 years and lose next cycle

    The only other person they should consider accepting is Roy although he might also make a good PAC chair so there is also a reason to leave him in the opposition

  38. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 10:47 am

    Had she done this before the right honorable Mr McKeeva would not have been required to form the Govenment.

  39. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 10:45 am

    😄 now we’re cooking with gas. Better late than never

  40. Anonymous says:
    21/04/2021 at 10:44 am

    Blind Bartimaeus, right Mac? Wink, wink.

