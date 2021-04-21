Juliana jumps from PPM-Alliance ship
(CNS): Juliana O’Connor-Connolly waited until the eleventh hour, but as a result of the wishes of her constituents the MP elect for Cayman Brac East has now jumped from the PPM-Alliance political ship and sailed across to the PACT. Premier Designate Wayne Panton confirmed that O’Connor-Connolly had agreed to support his government and the invitation remained open to other members of the Progressives’ former front bench. In a message to her PPM-Alliance colleagues on the morning of the swearing-in ceremony, O’Connor-Connolly revealed the reasons for her decision, which she described as “a leap of faith”.
The former education minister, who will almost certainly be given a ministry in Panton’s administration as she shores up his majority and helps to better reflect the election result, brings more than two decades of experience in government. In the message sent via WhatsApp to her former colleagues explaining her decision, she said that in the end the Independents had achieved the numbers to form a government, an important recognition of the result. She also pointed to the wishes of her voters, who, she said, had made clear in “no uncertain terms” that Cayman Brac and Little Cayman need a minister in the government..
It now remains to be seen if any more of the PPM will move, as the invitation to Moses Kirkconnell and Roy McTaggart remains open.
“I want to thank my PPM family for being such an organized and dynamic team and it has been a distinct honour working with each of you under the very capable leadership of Premier AL and DP Mose. We gave it our very best and won our seats. Further, we spent endless hours endeavouring to form a PPM / ALLIANCE Government and then a Coalition of PPM / INDEPENDENTS. For various reasons this did not materialize and in the end the INDEPENDENTS achieved the numbers to form the Government,” she messaged.
“Additionally, my constituents have expressed in no uncertain terms that Cayman Brac and Little Cayman need a Minister in the Government. As a result, I had to respect their wishes and accept the offer of a Minister. I have requested Mr Panton offer more seats to you my Colleagues and he is open to DP Mose and our Party Leader Roy M being Ministers. I am prayerfully hoping that this would materialize but if not, please know that my decision is based purely the requests my people on the Sister Islands.
“This is a most difficult decision for me but please rest assured that this decision will not diminish my love, respect and admiration of each you and I pray that somehow, someway we can all work together in the interest and love for our blessed country. I truly covet your support and prayers in this sacrificial leap of FAITH. I wish for each one of you the very best, as we try to continue to build these beloved Cayman Islands, into a safer stronger jurisdiction. Love and prayers Juli.”
Panton told CNS that he has given his word to McKeeva Bush so there is no indication that his role in the speaker’s chair will be threatened as the now eleven strong PACT prepares for the swearing-in.
Nevertheless, speculation continued that the PPM-Alliance leadership is still preparing a legal challenge to Panton taking the government, though that will now be considerably less viable with the departure of O’Connor-Connolly, who has throughout her 25-year political career worn every party colour to ensure she remains in the government and has served only one term in opposition.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics
Mac has to go. He wouldnt think twice switching to PPM if he had too. Shocking he is still there.
JuJu has always been, and will forever be, PIP (Party In Power)
She does not deserve a Ministry.
Ok so hang in and let me get this straight:
Two groups tied with 9 apiece and dirtbag woman beater in the middle
This supposed group who is going to turn everything around cuts a deal to make mcdirtbag speaker of the house, insane pay increase and power over political decisions
Voters are ok with this?
Then, two knuckleheads who don’t know what they’re doing cross the line. One of whom is violently anti lgbt despite Panton being pro lgbt rights?
Panton no longer needs bush at all…but keeps him in the speaker position?
How, on gods green earth is anyone thinking this is going to be good. I don’t love ppm…they have problems for sure 100% agree. But we’ve just proven in one week that Sabrina, JUju and issac have no actual compass and are just going to where they’ll keep power and money. The soon to be premier made a deal with the devil to get into power, and then brokered more of that power to people he supposedly disagrees with.
We have very clearly just elected and empowered a group of independents who are acting like individuals and not part of a team. Clearly all in it for themselves and no unified platform. The writing is on the wall now and I can say I’m terrified of what this bunch is going to do. Let’s see. I hope to be proven wrong.
Julie can never be trusted! She jumped ship UDP & NOW PPM & SOON U ALL!!
Roy and Moses as Ministers would be an enormous improvement on what was proposed to be in Wayne’s Cabinet as of yesterday.
Roy brings no value
Yo Panton while I appreciate you are trying to be honorable in this case it’s kind of one sided….look at Mac’s performance during establishing coalition last term
I pray to God that she is not given education.
I 100% agree! Please Lord Jesus do not let Julianna O’Connor-Connoly accept or even be asked to be education minister! Our Islands beg you, for the sake of future Caymanians please hear our prayer.
Ministry of Heavy Duty Equipment
She come back for education. God help our children.
Poor old Alden Franz divorced him and gone marry Wayne!and now left him with the child Eric!What a mess i told you he was going leave yeh Alden i guess you can call your old boyfriend Kurt!
Who was surprised?
This demonstrates that these governments are formed on absolutely zero ideological principles.
Fiscally, socially, politically, ideologically no core principles. Will say what ever is necessary to appease and obtain any form of power.
No PARTY’s are formed that way…JuJu is doing what she thinks best for her constiuents…nobody puts Brac East in a corner!
Except cartographically, obviously.
If personal ‘improvement’ whatever it takes is a core value then it may be the exception to your otherwise absolutely correct ‘no core principles’ point.
Oh yes I believe in that kind of self-improvement as well. Promotion please.
The party system is not working well. It is engendering political prostitution. We should consider a system where people just run as a group for a particular election, as Wayne and his group did. Also, amend the law so that any attempt to pay anyone or confer financial benefit after the election is a criminal offence.
Political prostitution is not the result of the party system – it is the chosen vocation of most of the people who go into politics in Cayman.
A bunch of clowns
Vote Elvis 2025!
The door is open, Roy and Moses. Let’s make Cayman great – FINALLY. 😆
LOL
Cluster**** coming here?
Always has been, always will be
Reading Juliana’s statement it’s very easy to see why Alden made her minister of education. Such peerless prose is a shining example to Cayman’s youth of the benefits of learning.
This is meant to be a joke, right?
Can’t think where you got that idea. 🙂
Hey, I had to make sure!
Some people have actually convinced themselves that she’s worthy of election. I find it embarrassing and equally terrifying that these people walk among us.
Please don’t let Issac back, he’s already shown what he’s good at. He’ll switch again for sure, let him remain where he is.
Ju Ju is not ony a serial turncoat she has the nerve to blame this latest betrayal on her constituents!.
Juli blames everyone for everything!!
I voted for her and she didn’t ask me if this is something I wanted.
PLEASE DO NOT GIVE HER BACK EDUCATION!!
I second that, if we have to have juju giver please do not give her education. Oh, or gender affairs.
Give her District Admin (read: the Brac) and let her stay there.
Flip-flopper-in-chief! So much for standing up for her values or those of her constituents, she only serves one constituent — herself!
Miss Julie needs to become the Minister of Jumping Ship!!
BAM! With Ju-Ju and Isaac, PACT doesn’t need Mac. Wayne proves himself to be a master politician, out-maneuvering Alden and ending the PPM’s reign of unbridled development. PPM is TOAST no and all them jokers will have to toil in the Opposition seats for 4 years. Having been relegated from Premier to Opposition, Alden will with he hadn’t run and will spend most of his time on his farm. Joey will return to his good life of champagne, caviar and his elite Jamaican friends. Seymour will continue to talk about donkeys while Moses continues to get rich with his Brac businesses. David and Barbara will continue to do nothing at all and the people who voted for them will now see how truly useless they are. That leaves Roy, who will be the face of this ineffective Opposition as he wrings his hands and asks, “Why me?”
🤣 LOL
How do you know ppm arent just planting seeds for the first vote of no confidence? After all the tactics I’ve seen from Alden and Roy lately (ok Kurt to be exact), I just wouldn’t put this past them.
We have a pro LBTGQ premier and he adds the Cayman Bracker as a minister who is openly anti-gay let’s see how this turns out smh
They are politicians – principles and core believes mean nothing
Don’t take back Issac tho, let him go back to where he’s been
So said be done, the party animal is back…woiiii!!!
There we go, not a surprise at all
Guess Miss Julie waited long enough to force Wayne to take her buddy the woman beater Big Mac first. Birds of a feather….once again Mac is the mastermind and Miss Julie shows us Brackers that she doesn’t care about women or Christian values. Sad. I wish I had voted for Elvis.
Well remember it next election! Juli is for self and self alone.
I’m assuming you actually voted then, and voted for JuJu. In which case, how the hell did you vote for her, knowing exactly what she is like and what she represents???
Of course you should have voted for Elvis!
I can’t believe she sided with the woman beater twice in a row now. There is no excuse. At least last time it happened while they were already in Government together. She had a choice this time and her choice was to support HIM not the women he abused!!! Sad day and horrible example for young Caymanian women!
Her choice was to feather her own nest as always. Given her track record it makes me wish Elvis had gotten a few more votes to shake things up.
The end of the ppm is near. Roy please join the PACT
Of course she did. I was wondering what took her so long. This woman has been on member of every squad.
PACT can definitely put Juju in charge of BS, if there’s any vacancy there.
Minster for BS and driveway paving
So Mac is out of the speakers chair then, right?
Guess again, He’s there to stay. Wayne sold his soul
Roy is a good Minister. One of the best Ministers of Public Finance ever. I don’t like PPM and I really really hope he joins PACT because he has so much to offer as a Minister. He started independent, he could go back to independent.
Roy is Alden and I don’t think either are ministers that care about their people as much as their pockets
No surprise, JuJu jumps ship every time. She’s all about where she gets the biggest pay cheque.
As Gomer Pyle used to say, “Surprise, surprise, surprise!”
Accepting Madame Turncoat into the government is fine, she’ll do as she’s told as always she’s only there for the title and the pay
In my opinion Issac Rankine shouldn’t be allowed into the coalition, there need to be consequences for disloyalty and dishonesty as he has displayed for the past week as far as I’m concerned let him rot on the opposition benches for 4 years and lose next cycle
The only other person they should consider accepting is Roy although he might also make a good PAC chair so there is also a reason to leave him in the opposition
Had she done this before the right honorable Mr McKeeva would not have been required to form the Govenment.
Wayne was too power hungry he couldn’t snatch up Mac to grab that premier spot fast enough!
Or he was smart enough not to let the most experienced person in Cayman politics undecided
McKeeva ran as independent and JCC ran with the PPM – so it was up to her to make the decision if and when she resigned from her party and not really Wayne’s.
Screw you PPM loser
And, also if Issac hadn’t left, don’t forget
😄 now we’re cooking with gas. Better late than never
Blind Bartimaeus, right Mac? Wink, wink.