Juliana jumps from PPM-Alliance ship

Juliana O’Connor-Connolly in Parliament (file photo)

(CNS): Juliana O’Connor-Connolly waited until the eleventh hour, but as a result of the wishes of her constituents the MP elect for Cayman Brac East has now jumped from the PPM-Alliance political ship and sailed across to the PACT. Premier Designate Wayne Panton confirmed that O’Connor-Connolly had agreed to support his government and the invitation remained open to other members of the Progressives’ former front bench. In a message to her PPM-Alliance colleagues on the morning of the swearing-in ceremony, O’Connor-Connolly revealed the reasons for her decision, which she described as “a leap of faith”.

The former education minister, who will almost certainly be given a ministry in Panton’s administration as she shores up his majority and helps to better reflect the election result, brings more than two decades of experience in government. In the message sent via WhatsApp to her former colleagues explaining her decision, she said that in the end the Independents had achieved the numbers to form a government, an important recognition of the result. She also pointed to the wishes of her voters, who, she said, had made clear in “no uncertain terms” that Cayman Brac and Little Cayman need a minister in the government..

It now remains to be seen if any more of the PPM will move, as the invitation to Moses Kirkconnell and Roy McTaggart remains open.

“I want to thank my PPM family for being such an organized and dynamic team and it has been a distinct honour working with each of you under the very capable leadership of Premier AL and DP Mose. We gave it our very best and won our seats. Further, we spent endless hours endeavouring to form a PPM / ALLIANCE Government and then a Coalition of PPM / INDEPENDENTS. For various reasons this did not materialize and in the end the INDEPENDENTS achieved the numbers to form the Government,” she messaged.

“Additionally, my constituents have expressed in no uncertain terms that Cayman Brac and Little Cayman need a Minister in the Government. As a result, I had to respect their wishes and accept the offer of a Minister. I have requested Mr Panton offer more seats to you my Colleagues and he is open to DP Mose and our Party Leader Roy M being Ministers. I am prayerfully hoping that this would materialize but if not, please know that my decision is based purely the requests my people on the Sister Islands.

“This is a most difficult decision for me but please rest assured that this decision will not diminish my love, respect and admiration of each you and I pray that somehow, someway we can all work together in the interest and love for our blessed country. I truly covet your support and prayers in this sacrificial leap of FAITH. I wish for each one of you the very best, as we try to continue to build these beloved Cayman Islands, into a safer stronger jurisdiction. Love and prayers Juli.”

Panton told CNS that he has given his word to McKeeva Bush so there is no indication that his role in the speaker’s chair will be threatened as the now eleven strong PACT prepares for the swearing-in.

Nevertheless, speculation continued that the PPM-Alliance leadership is still preparing a legal challenge to Panton taking the government, though that will now be considerably less viable with the departure of O’Connor-Connolly, who has throughout her 25-year political career worn every party colour to ensure she remains in the government and has served only one term in opposition.