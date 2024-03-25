Cayman continues to import a huge volume of vehicles

Traffic congestion on Linford Pierson Highway (courtesy of Amplify Cayman)

(CNS): According to the unaudited Third Quarter Economic Report 2023 covering government earnings and spending up to the end of September, a significant boost to the surplus at the time came from fees on imported motor vehicles. The earnings surpassed budget expectations by $7.8 million due to the volume of vehicles being imported.

While the Cayman Islands Government now restricts the age of imported used vehicles to a maximum of eight years old, there is no indication that this has had any impact on the number being brought into the islands.

When Cabinet approved the restriction, which hit the lowest-paid the hardest, then-premier Wayne Panton said it would help slow down the number of older cars being imported. In the five-year period 2018-2022, almost 24,000 vehicles were imported into the country, more than 63% of which were more than eleven years old.

“These older vehicles are often cheaper to purchase, but they are harder to maintain and will drive higher demand for replacement vehicles. These older vehicles end up abandoned and left for government to dispose of,” Panton said at the time.

According to the ESO statistics on imports, there was a 9.6% increase in car imports in the first six months of 2023 over the previous year. However, the figure still rose by 2% over the same period in 2022 in the third quarter report, which covers the first full three-month period when the limit was in effect.

Some of those vehicles might have been over the age limit, as the importation of those already en route or at least bought and paid for before 1 May, when the age ban restriction was implemented, was still allowed. However, if the restriction had worked as intended, the number of car imports would have begun to decline across this period.

While Cabinet has seen the unaudited financial report for the full year, it has not yet been made public, so it is not yet known if the number of vehicle imports rose or fell during the last three months of the year, when very few of them would have been older than eight years. The full 2023 report will give a better indication of whether or not the change to the rule has had any impact on importation and, in time, the volume of traffic on the roads.

At the time of its implementation, the ban was criticised because it did not address the volume of traffic directly and impacted low-income workers, who need a car because of the poor standard of public transport and depend on the availability of older, cheaper cars.

Over the next two years, the CIG plans to spend more than CI$28.6 million on roads. However, it has only just begun developing a comprehensive national public transport plan, which means there will be little, if any, improvement to the current bus system for many more years.

The sheer volume of traffic on the roads is now constant and goes well beyond the usual commuter traffic gridlock. The congestion around town at lunchtime is now so bad that running errands before the lunch break is over is almost impossible, and Saturdays are becoming one long traffic queue across the whole of Grand Cayman.

A serious collision early Saturday morning involving two cars and two light poles on Shamrock Road in Beach Bay left drivers in tailbacks for the best part of the day after the road was closed. Four people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

CUC said the work required to replace the poles was extensive, and even though the crash happened before 6:00am, the roads were not fully opened until shortly before 10:00pm. A diversion via Will T. Road and Northward Road left cars inching their way through the district throughout the day and left hundreds without power.

While the police and CUC were criticised for poor traffic management, the problem was, as always, compounded by the sheer volume of traffic on the country’s roads.