Dart mum on plans for Deckers or Hyatt

Markus Mueri and Neil Bryington

(CNS): Cayman’s largest landowner has still not revealed any specific plans for the derelict former Hyatt site, even as Deckers closes its doors, freeing up another piece of Dart property linking the old hotel site to Palm Heights, which although leased also belongs to the network of companies. Patrons bid farewell to the popular West Bay Road restaurant this past weekend as another local nightspot was lost as the country’s largest investor continues to re-shape the Seven Mile Beach area.

“Dart can confirm Deckers will be closing at the end of April 2021, upon the completion of its lease agreement,” officials told CNS this week after in response to inquiries about any plans the developer may have for these key properties, which stretch from the derelict Hyatt across to Seven Mile Beach. Dart said it is seeking another tenant for the restaurant but has not said what its long-term plans are for this stretch of property.

“The site between Deckers and Grand Pavilion, this area is part of Palm Heights hotel and further queries should be directed towards the operators of Palm Heights hotel,” officials from Dart said, even though the group owns the sites. “A number of proposals are being considered for the former Hyatt buildings, including engaging with third parties to re-energise the site as a creative centre,” the company added.

Deckers opened 25 years ago and the owners, Markus Mueri and Neil Bryington, announced last week on social media that the restaurant was closing because their lease was expiring. The site was acquired by Dart some time ago and Mueri told CNS at the closing weekend event on Saturday night that the name and all of the fixtures and fittings, including the famous red double-decker London bus that gives the restaurant its name, will be passed on to the landowner.

Mueri and Bryington will now focus on the two restaurants they run in Camana Bay, KARoo and Abacus, which they also lease from Dart. Abacus which was the first restaurant to open at Camana Bay in 2007.

While most of the staff have transferred to one of the other two restaurants, the house band that has played there since the doors opened, Hi Tide (Shane Allenger and Sean Hennings) is still looking for a new home. CNS understands that there are issues with live music in Dart’s town as a result of complaints from residents in the apartments, which limits the times and places where bands can perform.

Posting on the restaurant’s social media page on Sunday after the final night, the owners said their last three nights had been humbling as they said goodbye to the many faces and personalities and heard people’s stories about the restaurant.