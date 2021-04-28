Just 122 people vaccinated over last day

Cayman residents celebrate getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): The pace of COVID-19 vaccine take-up continues to slow as the number of people who got their shot over the last day fell to just 122. According to the latest figures from public health, 35,429 people aged 16 and over, or 55% of the estimated full population, have now received at least one shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with 46% of the population having completed the two-dose course. Meanwhile, with no scheduled flights over the last day there were no positive cases of the coronavirus in the daily test results. There are still 18 active cases of the virus among the 724 people in quarantine and isolation with just two people suffering symptoms.