Just 122 people vaccinated over last day
(CNS): The pace of COVID-19 vaccine take-up continues to slow as the number of people who got their shot over the last day fell to just 122. According to the latest figures from public health, 35,429 people aged 16 and over, or 55% of the estimated full population, have now received at least one shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with 46% of the population having completed the two-dose course. Meanwhile, with no scheduled flights over the last day there were no positive cases of the coronavirus in the daily test results. There are still 18 active cases of the virus among the 724 people in quarantine and isolation with just two people suffering symptoms.
Time for the Premier to address the country. Tell us the plan to increase the vaccination rate and utilise the vaccine that is here.
We now have a new Minister of Health. What is the plan to educate and encourage people to get vaccinated? What is the plan to make vaccination more accessible? Clearly, the airport location has run its course. Move vaccinations to the districts or move to mobile vaccination facilities. Do something to get the numbers up before the virus arrives, and we follow other countries with low vaccination rates into a mess.
Can we stop estimating the population? There is no legitimate reason we do not know exactly how many people are here.
Can’t afford to travel anyway. Even if I could I would t be taking it unless a firm opening date had been set.