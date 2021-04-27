NCC directs CPA to reject Boggy Sand house plan

Cabana at Boggy Sand Beach

(CNS): The National Conservation Council has made a rare move to direct the Central Planning Authority to reject an almost unbelievable application for a house along Boggy Sand Beach, which the CPA is due to hear this week, after experts pointed out that there are absolutely no mitigating measures that could be deployed to make the project viable. The owners want to tear down a wall and a gazebo, which is already structurally unsound because it was allowed to be built far too close to the water, then undertake remedial work and replace the old one-storey cabana with a three-storey house on the same footprint.

In the Department of Environment’s technical submissions on behalf of the NCC, the experts outlined a catalogue of issues with this well-known structure that has caused significant concern ever since it was constructed.

It is one of several applications that the CPA will hear this week that highlight what has been perceived as uncoordinated, runaway development that is now having an impact on the environment, especially the erosion of local beaches and public access to them.

There are no formal objections to this particular application from the few neighbours who would qualify to object, as the applicant himself owns the adjacent property. But the CPA has listed the application by Cayman Property Investments Ltd (also cited as Sands) for an in-person hearing to discuss the historic overlay, the high water mark, side and front setbacks, application inaccuracies and the NCC’s directive.

This application began life when the CPA granted permission for a seawall and one-storey concrete cabana in 2009. The DoE believes that since then the structure has caused considerable beach erosion in the area, which is a critical turtle nesting habitat. The latest application came as a surprise to the DoE, who said they last met with the developer in November last year to discuss remediation works to the seawall.

“It was agreed by all that the existing structure is failing and has lost structural integrity,” the DoE stated. “Although development of the property was mentioned by the Applicant in passing, it was not the subject of the conversation and the plans for this development were not presented by the Applicant. The focus of the conversation was on repairing the existing structure. The Department advised that the current structure has caused erosion and will continue to cause erosion of the beach if the remediation works keep the current size and shape of the structure.”

The DoE stressed to the owner that the seawall had been built too close to the sea on the active beach and that the department does not support development that close to the water. The owner was advised that to reduce the negative impact, a curved or stepped seawall could be tried as a way to dissipate wave energy as the square structure and hard corner are particular problems. But the applicant has not made any modifications to their proposals for the remediation and is now seeking permission for a two- or three-storey house with a roof terrace.

As well as being in a heritage zone and a turtle critical nesting habitat, the site is next to a marine conservation area. The existing, much smaller project than the one proposed has already caused severe erosion, which was disguised slightly last year because of the sand deposits brought by Hurricane Delta in October and then Tropical Storm Eta a month later. Since then, however, all of that sand has been washed away and the ocean is again lapping up the side of the wall and preventing people walking along the shoreline from Boggy Sand Beach to the West Bay Beach without wading through chest deep ocean or swimming past.

The DoE also said that aerial imagery from 1958 through to 2018 shows how the construction of seawalls and development in this area has resulted in a trend of sustained erosion, as would be expected when hard infrastructure is built on the active beach, which has also happened at the southern end of Seven Mile Beach.

“Under normal circumstances, the beach in this location ceases to exist and this has been the case for at least the past five years, and it is only under quite unique storm conditions that sand is deposited on this shoreline,” the experts explained. “Out of a total of 62 surveys undertaken in this location between 2003 and 2019, there were only four dates when the beach existed,” the DoE said, explaining that in most cases this was due to passing hurricanes.

“The Department has grave concerns about the vulnerability of the proposed development given its proximity to the sea and associated wave activity/loading and scour. Climate change predictions both globally and regionally predict an acceleration in sea level rise, with increased intensity of storm and hurricane activity in the Caribbean. There are absolutely no mitigating circumstances which could justify a departure from the legally prescribed setbacks in this location and, in our view, it would be negligent to permit a residential development on this site,” the experts warn, which led the NCC to issue its directive to the CPA.

The DoE goes into considerable detail about the numerous technical issues with the site as well as inaccuracies and discrepancies relating to the plans and the position of the site, and problems with an engineering study submitted by the landowner.

“In our view, it would be negligent to grant approval for a dwelling on this property with no comfort that the proposed design will not also result in the same structural failure as the existing structure,” the DoE wrote. “The Department is of the firm view that the site is not an appropriate location for a two- or three-storey residential dwelling. The Proposed Development will have no setback from the water under normal conditions, with the potential for occasional sand deposits during high energy wave events from a southwesterly direction.

“The site is currently occupied by a gazebo, which is a low vulnerability receptor. The redevelopment of this property into a habitable structure introduces high vulnerability receptors into a location with no resilience to the impacts of storms and waves. The property will be damaged regularly, and likely destroyed under moderate hurricane conditions,” the DoE warns.

The experts outline all of the obvious additions that would be required for a house, such as air-conditioning appliances, that would be included in the general debris which could wash into the Marine Protected Area or be deposited on the adjacent sea turtle nesting habitat during hurricane.

“It is clear from the records of previous Central Planning Authority (CPA) meetings that it was considered undesirable to have a habitable structure here,” the technical experts state, referring to the CPA’s own conclusions in 2012, when they refused an application to increase the cabana size because it could be used as a dwelling. The DoE also notes the Department of Planning’s position that seawalls are not only ineffective in halting beach erosion but are themselves often a source of serious damage to the coastal environment.

“These concerns are shared by the Department of Environment and have proven to be true at this site. Following development of the seawall at the site, the beach has experienced major erosion,” the technical experts stated and went on to explain why.

In conclusion, based on the findings of the DoE and under Section 41(5)(b) of the National Conservation Law, the National Conservation Council “respectfully directs refusal of this planning application” because the development will result in the detrimental alteration of a Marine Protected Area and the environment generally including the turtle nesting habitat.