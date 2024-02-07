7MB faces new pressure as Indigo readies to open

Hotel Indigo

(CNS): The latest hotel in Dart’s growing list of properties is set to open in April, with guests due to start checking in sometime in June. Hotel Indigo sits on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway across from Seven Mile Public Beach and has 282 rooms and suites, 7,500sqft of meeting space and a rooftop bar. Although it has beach access at the former Calico Jack site, there are concerns about the additional pressure the property will have on the public beach.

During the original planning application in 2020, Dart said the hotel’s grounds would be landscaped in such a way that guests would be led down a path to the former Calico Jack beach, avoiding additional pressure on the public beach.

But the hotel is sandwiched between the new Watermark condo development and Dart’s Seafire Hotel, with The Grove across the street, its new phase under construction and existing condo complexes in the area. This means that when it opens, there will be hundreds more tourists in the area, adding significant strain on the busiest beach on Grand Cayman.

The hotel had originally been scheduled to open last year, but construction was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel was promoted to appeal to the business community for conferences and events, as well as adding beds to boost Cayman’s post-pandemic recovery. It was also intended to be the anchor tenant for Dart’s proposed PAD in that area.

At this stage, Dart, who had been reluctant to carry out an environmental impact assessment for the entire development, has not begun any work on any other element of this controversial project. More recently, the organisation announced it had no plans to begin any further development until the government rolls out the long-awaited and much overdue revised national development plan.