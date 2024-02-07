7MB faces new pressure as Indigo readies to open
(CNS): The latest hotel in Dart’s growing list of properties is set to open in April, with guests due to start checking in sometime in June. Hotel Indigo sits on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway across from Seven Mile Public Beach and has 282 rooms and suites, 7,500sqft of meeting space and a rooftop bar. Although it has beach access at the former Calico Jack site, there are concerns about the additional pressure the property will have on the public beach.
During the original planning application in 2020, Dart said the hotel’s grounds would be landscaped in such a way that guests would be led down a path to the former Calico Jack beach, avoiding additional pressure on the public beach.
But the hotel is sandwiched between the new Watermark condo development and Dart’s Seafire Hotel, with The Grove across the street, its new phase under construction and existing condo complexes in the area. This means that when it opens, there will be hundreds more tourists in the area, adding significant strain on the busiest beach on Grand Cayman.
The hotel had originally been scheduled to open last year, but construction was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel was promoted to appeal to the business community for conferences and events, as well as adding beds to boost Cayman’s post-pandemic recovery. It was also intended to be the anchor tenant for Dart’s proposed PAD in that area.
At this stage, Dart, who had been reluctant to carry out an environmental impact assessment for the entire development, has not begun any work on any other element of this controversial project. More recently, the organisation announced it had no plans to begin any further development until the government rolls out the long-awaited and much overdue revised national development plan.
Nice that calicos has Ben revamped and will be open to all again. Good development by the looks of it
Looks like one of those old hotels on south beach. Welcome to Little Havana!!
You bunch of cry babies need to shut the hell up. Mr Dart is developing these wonderful projects and giving us so many jobs. He fixed the beach up anyway so let them have it all as they do so much for Cayman. Go swim in Hog Sty Bay.
I think you are trolling and not really supportive of Dart. Therefore, a thumbs down.
Caymanian would have nothing of want they want without selling to the rich man
I don’t understand 5:29, you praise your overlord for ‘giving us so many jobs’, sounds like he hasn’t given you one decent one to make ends meet 🤷🏻♀️ – idiot
It behooves me to say that I indeed will consider partaking of the indulgence if you will of the bubbly at this rooftop you speak but only if there is an erect statue of the honorable Big Mack McKeeva arms out stretched like Rio de Janeiro gazing above us all. #goosebumps
Hmmm no more development? – I thought they just put in an application for a new 10 storey and a new sports field!
Dart was speaking about the land cleared off the highway towards the Yacht Club. There needs to be clarity before embarking on a large residential development with significant infrastructure costs.
What remains for the “public’? I know it’s a silly question, but I have enjoyed our sand and surf for 50 years and I fear there will be nowhere available to us silly natives. WE are to blame by not holding our elected officials accountable. But I will continue my early morning traditions of swimming with my children and 4-legged fur children until such time as I get accosted by the ‘new owners’ of this island, they will then instruct some imported constable to arrest me (they will, because they know not the law), I go to court and claim deep emotional distress, get awarded 50 billion dollars in damages, buy the hotel, tear it all down…… One can dream.
So ugly
Cayman gone to the dogs
Yeah once again, locals complaining when it no longer matters – after the fact. We need to do better.
It’s kind of like reverse Jenga, f****** it all up by adding blocks instead. I’d love to see if there’s gleeful smiles from the Dart offspring if boasting to their friends ‘my Dad/Uncle owns half the Island ‘ must be a rewarding claim to witness, – ‘keep your eye on the eight ball’ Ken 🎱🤡
Ban styrofoam.
there is no reason for the Governor to live on SMB in a shack on $300M property. the people should demand the Gov residence be relocated (Bodden Town or Pedros to mark history would be fine)
the gov beach house area should be flattened, landscaped and merged with the tiny beach next to it and given back to the people for 999 years at least.
put security on it 24/7 if you’re worried about traders
You can feck right off. Thou can go there today- the entire beach is free for your pleasure. The only people who want this done are the beach vendors and the bus tours. Right now that little gem is protected. Don’t trust the government or idiots like you.
That’s right. Sell it so Kenny and Julie have more money to piss away. Shouldn’t take them long.
Excellent idea, can also add vendor shacks!
It will just be more room for vendors. Sooner or later Caymanians will get enough and it will get ugly.
Good luck trying to camp on Dart’s private beach.
Here’s an idea. Let’s make this Easter holiday the biggest camping event in decades to show that public beaches are truly public.
As long as you clean up the trash campers leave.
Agree. We have always done this. Let it be the best and most cohesive among us.
I am actually looking forward to that. We all have video equipment. We will clean up our mess, as proper Caymanians do. We won’t play loud music. We will cook our food on contained fires, and camp as traditional Caymanians do. I pity the fool that tries to move us off.
Not even open, and it already looks like a mid-century Vegas strip hotel awaiting demolition.
love it…can’t wait till it opens…more world class sustainable development from dart….thank you ken.
And more tourists to be put off returning to Cayman because of higglers on what used to be our beach.
I wonder what the hotel guests will think when they walk from the hotel to the beach? On their journey they will encounter the following; excessively loud aftermarket exhaust systems, full and overturned garbage cans, drug pushers, hangling and pushing street vendors. Please feel free to add to list.
they get a bonus trip to Jamaica along with their stay in Cayman!
Nah worried they will have their foreigners there to shoe the natives off the beach.
Stench from the Dump
Another one of Dart’s blots on the landscape
Shame Dart did not take the opportunity to move beach bar facilities away from the ocean during the current rebuild. Now they will have no excuse when the beach dissappears during future storms, as it has in the past. The lack of setback will give them an in-ocean bar then the Indigo guests can join the Seafire guests on their beach.
The reason Dart hasn’t moved that structure one inch is because it is grandfathered in – they can replace every single piece of it as long as they don’t alter the footprint and then you have the best located beach bar in Cayman (yes, until a decent storm takes it out but it can be replaced). they would never get planning permission to build anywhere near that close if starting fresh
FYI it was not that close when it was built. The beach erosion has made it so. Beings set back more would not detract from it being the best beach bar. Just more sustainable as their corporate heads like to talk about.
Hahahhahaha….and CIG has bowed (once again) to beach vendors and created a mess.
If Joey Hew had just had the bravado to tell them no! Then drag them off the beach or to jail we would have this mess.
It’s a Public Beach and no vendors should be allowed to operate on it.
More recently, the organisation announced it had no plans to begin any further development until the government rolls out the long-awaited and much overdue revised national development plan.
You know your government is terrible when you find yourself agreeing with Dart.
Man, did you say a mouthful.
Mini-Miami Beach.
Gee, NONE of us could ever have seen this coming. 🙁
This should be a boon for our room stock levels.
A very welcome addition to the economy of the Cayman Islands.
Awesome. We need more high rises on the beach, there isn’t enough and we keep wasting land, 10 stories isn’t enough. We should push for 50.
I couldn’t help feeling that you were being sarcastic, but just in case, I gave you a thumbs down. I would bet that most of us where in the same space.
More reason to ban cruises ships and cater only to stayover tourists.
yeah so stayovers can clog our roads and crowd our beaches.
and rent illegal vrbo and air b&bs
For revenues this Government will do anything! SMB Public Beach could soon be up for sale!
It was sold years ago. Wait until they block WBR at Governors and make everything past that towards public beach a private road.
Already been agreed in principle.
Public Beach access for residents soon gone forever. A tragic ending to a once serene and peaceful public lands.
Add this to all of the developments and homeowners which have impeded or totally obstructed public beach access points due to no enforcement from PLC.
Sad times for Grand Cayman.
Let’s focus on CIG’s multi decade failure to implement a long term development plan. At the end of the day, DART or any other developer submits applications for projects and it is the CIG that controls the CPA so let the blame fall where is it rightly deserved which is on the many elected governments that have failed to protect Cayman’s greatest asset, Seven Mile Beach.
Don’t believe the hype from developers crying for a new development plan to benefit them. Today, right now, Premier JuJu could form a new CPA that isn’t made up of sitting henchmen for developers, consultants and MP sidekicks. Why isn’t she?
Juju has not the education or experience nor the IQ to be a governor of any business or government.
The only reason why cayman is in the shits is because our election process is rigid by the former and present MLAs.
1:57 pm why isn’t she? Because the current CPA is actually working on the Development Plan. https://www.gov.ky/news/press-release-details/plan-cayman-balancing-economic-social-and-environmental-outcomes?fbclid=IwAR1XesF1HLzM3M-PoeJp_yXbiCPH51-tfz-kUTBzHRKXHffKoiOwrb4VDmE
The Easter Camp ground is finally ready!
The one the government didn’t want.