Over 10,000 vaccines now in more than 7,700 arms

HSA vaccination certificate

(CNS): Public Health officials have given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 7,723 people, while 2,339 have received their second jab. With more than 10,000 shots now administered, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said he was pleased with the take-up of the vaccine plan. Meanwhile, positive cases of the virus among travellers continue, with another two cases reported today pushing up the overall tally to exactly 400 cases since testing began.

Among a batch of 219 results, the two new cases of the virus were in asymptomatic travellers, presumably new arrivals, but one or both could also have tested positive at the end of their two-week quarantine, as Public Health is still not reporting these details with the daily figures. Either way, the two individuals will remain in isolation along with another 743 travellers.

There are now 30 active cases of COVID-19 in Cayman and six of those individuals who have tested positive are showing symptoms, though none of them have been hospitalised.

Dr Lee thanked everyone who has stepped forward so far to be vaccinated. “I encourage those of you who are eligible to take it,” he said. “The vaccine is a great tool in our fight against this deadly disease, and in time, as travel increases, it will protect us from COVID-19’s deadliest effects. Please help protect our whole community and have the vaccine when you are eligible.”

His plea comes just days after Premier Alden McLaughlin warned that the vaccine may not be effective against all of the more infections strains of the virus now spreading around the world, as well as other mutations yet to appear. McLaughlin has warned that government’s plan to open the border at the end of next month has been undermined by the more infectious strains and the border plans were under review.