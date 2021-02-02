Premier: New virus strains ‘changing game’
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has warned that the borders of the Cayman Islands may not be opening next month, as previously indicated, because the spread of more infections strains of the coronavirus have “changed the game completely”. As the scientists are raising concerns that the vaccines may not protect against all of the new strains, McLaughlin warned that he could no longer be confident that Cayman’s tourism sector would rebound in March.
In an address at the Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting on Thursday, McLaughlin patted himself and his government on the back regarding the handling of the health crisis, and pointed to various grounds for optimism in comparison to other countries. But he said public safety would continue to dominate decisions about the border, as he implied he was no longer confident of opening them at the end of next month.
“With the arrival of new COVID-19 strains and concerns over how much protection the current vaccines will offer against these new variants, it has become increasingly challenging to develop a firm timetable to get the Cayman tourism economy up and running again,” he said.
He said that countries in the region that opened their borders early on in the pandemic, such as Bermuda and Barbados, have found that “the risks of opening too soon may have negative consequences for the health of both the people and the economy if community spread restarts, forcing renewed restrictions and lock-downs”.
McLaughlin said that while he hoped tourism would be back to near normal by high season, today’s plans must be flexible. “Circumstances are changing so quickly that it is unwise to think we can predict how things will be even just weeks into the future,” he added.
Barbados will be re-entering a lockdown on Wednesday this week because community spread of one of the new more infectious variants has been detected there. Keen to avoid the same fate for Cayman, the premier made it clear that public health was still at the centre of decision-making.
“We have come too far and we have borne too much to risk allowing the virus, in whatever form it takes, to re-enter our community and to rip across our islands,” he told the business audience. “Government must continue as best we can to balance the risks and make well-informed judgements about the future pace of re-opening.”
With concerns over the new strains being detected in travellers coming to Cayman, he said government must reassess and was awaiting updated information on the current vaccination programme and the situation with COVID-19. He said this included discussions about the new strains and the impact these have on plans to reopen the border.
“Whilst we need to consider how best to further open up, any decisions taken will be done with safety and public health as a major consideration,” he said. “We remain committed to finding a way to re-opening safely despite the new challenges that seem to be changing weekly.”
Although optimistic about a gradual return to normal by high season towards the end of this year, he warned that cruise tourism prospects were not good. “It is doubtful to the extreme that we will see cruise tourism start this year, based on the challenges that I believe the cruise sector will be facing,” the premier added.
McLaughlin pointed out that, while the country inches towards re-opening the tourism product, the financial services industry was “in good health”.
He said the reforms put in place and engagement by the government had resulted in the Cayman Islands being removed from the European Union blacklist, mentioning only in passing the very real threat that Cayman will soon be on a new EU blacklist.
Thanking the UK for fulfilling its promises to supply the vaccine to the British Overseas Territories, he said it provided hope for respite in this crisis. If enough people take the vaccination, the population will have a great deal of protection and Cayman will not see the ravages that have unfortunately affected many other places, he said.
Wise move.
Evergreen post from 16/10/20
The public needs to process information/data on Covid19 (or any virus) reasonably and realistically. The panic the media has caused with highlighting the number of Covid19 CASES and not the rest of the data is irresponsible. Most people will recover without any problems. There are treatments available and vulnerable groups are now well known.
Those waiting for a vaccine should know a vaccine will not have 100% effectiveness. Data on yearly flu shots prove this. Among other factors, the number of viruses and mutations that affect humans make this impossible.
You don’t hide in your house or stop normal life during flu season. You protect yourself if your immune system is compromised from another illness or medical condition.
Use good judgement by staying home if you’re ill, wash your hands, don’t touch your face, isolate anyone in your home that is sick, stay away from coughing people in public, etc…
If you get sick, you go to the doctor if necessary. The hospitals were never overrun with Covid19 patients. There are medications for those who require them.
The statistics show this virus isn’t nearly as dangerous as was first predicted.
Life must go on.
Or continue to hide and wait for the ALL CLEAR that is never coming.
As I mentioned before, no plan, no plan, no plan…
March will become April, that will become July, that will become September, that will bec……. welcome to 2022 !!!!
They want Cayman to stay closed forever. People can’t come and go, no rights in your beautiful underdeveloped islands!
The virus came to stay, get used to !
By the way, there is no proof the vaccine works !
Results will be collected in months/years from now.
Bermuda controlled the little outbreak before xmas that all here where quick to point out and Bahamas seems to be doing good as well.
So no problem MR PM our tourist have lots of other places to go and some of us will loose everything!
With all the new wealth moving here permanently, I’m seriously starting to wonder whether we’ll ever need Cruise ships back here. COVID may have made our island a forever better place. Well handled Alden. Keep it safe, and we’ll be rewarded long term. The smart wealthy folks are taking notice!
We really need to get this place open again. As soon as the elderly and other vulnerable groups are vaccinated, open the flood gates.
We have to live with this virus for the rest of our lives.. We need to find away to open our borders and stop charging high cost repatriation flights for ppl that need to leave island especially students. How long can this go on? Hopefully this unity government is out of a job May 26th.. No forward thinkers.
No Government stimulus cheques like every other country then we need a 2nd pension plan withdrawal! Those fat cat pension fund managers are making millions while providing pathetic returns – far less than a $9 ETF like QQQ would provide. QQQ had a 41% last year. Pension fund managers are a total con job.
COVID19 mutations would continue for who knows how long. Tourism industry would remain on hold for the duration of the pandemic. Waiting for the reopening is not a solution.
Translation- we never had a plan, March was never going to happen but y’all are stupid enough to buy time with empty promises. #pullinganalden #ihavenoplan
Theres. Nothing morehe can do. The virus is changing and getting new variants ninthly. Its a dangerous world out there. We need to look at keeping cayman safe, i feel very fortunate to live here right now and always have.
No sensible politician could open in March. Would guarantee a death rate similar to the rest of the Western world, maybe worse given the new virus mutations, so likely 200 would die here. The UK/US people who vacation here will be vaccinated hopefully for a Jan 2022 opening, maybe Christmas. That is a sensible policy.
Alden would do better to inform the general public through early and proper channels, and manage those expectations, before grandstanding at Chamber events. The whole planet was descending into 2nd and 3rd wave lockdowns a month ago, while he was doubling-down on placating Tourism lobby with “opening in March” smoke.
And global infection rate is down 15%!
We were never going to reopen in March. The virus is mutating and most uk and us citizens who come here on vacation won’t be vaccinated until October time. Let’s be sensible, vaccinate all caymans adults by the summer if the supply lines from Belgium and the uk allow us to receive enough vaccines, then look to slowly open the airport and hotels to tourists around November.
Agree with your logic in principle , BUT…until world populations reach herd immunity through vaccination enough to minimize spread & the associated risk , of any of the as-yet unknown virus mutations , world borders will remain closed or at the least very , very limited to anything remotely resembling an open door policy .The ability to travel will be burdened , enough so, that people will just plainly refuse to do so. Bash him all you want, but Alden is following the sensible logic of some of the main players in the fight against Covid. I’ll name them here in case they are not recognized: Canada, New Zealand , Australia , some S.E. Asian countries. Some European countries included in the list. Tourism in these countries is [now largely] local and within borders for its citizens. They have been told that travel is not possible , not just a recommendation. They are fortunate that ‘Foreign’ incoming travel tourism only accounts for a small percentage of annual budget income, whereas their locally bred tourism within their borders accounts for a large percentage. Small Tropical Island destinations like Cayman ( just as an example) are not in this league , they rely on 99.9% of foreign tourism income , just in that sector. The bad thing for these places is that all the Tourism support industry is also now taken down with the absence of the foreign tourism , as a whole. An optimistic view in all reality, is that the Autumn of 2022 might be an opening start date ( Read Disclaimer ).
this is the solution.
once enough people are vaccinated the risk from covid to our health system becomes the same as seasonal flu we should be safe to fully re-open.
with high risk groups almost at that level ….there should be a plan in place for re-opening.
Didnt you hear the news? The seasonsl flu has 95% vanished
Reading the news streams it looks like the UK government is running round like a headless chicken as this develops. The only good news seems to be coming from the Isle of Man where they shut the borders and have apparently kept the virus out – there’s a message there!
Because its not a traditional vaccine as people are used to. Other than the AstraZeneca one containing adenovirus, the mRNA vaccines have no disease germ that prompts an immune response. They are more a gene therapy than a vaccine. And they are still in a 24 month Stage 3 human trial phase with deaths and adverse reactions being reported to CDC VAERS (vaccine adverse events reporting system)
This is an entirely false comment. Don’t believe me? Research it, but don’t trust me – this why you shouldn’t trust Anonymous on CNS
Gene therapy inserts into DNA *within* the nucleus. To fight cancer for example.
mRNA is translated in the cytosol of the cell, which does NOT affect the DNA within the nucleus.
who’s surprised? …the usual from no-plan-alden and do-nothing-ppm.
there is no re-opening plan.
there is formal plan or agreed timetable for the adequate amounts of the vaccine to be brought to cayman.
they have failed and will fail on their plan of 3,000 vaccines per week.
there is no formal vaccination plan to get us to herd immunity or safe levels of vaccination in the population.
there is no formal rules or protocols on when vaccinated persons can travel and return to cayman.
there is no plan on how to vaccinate a largely poorly educated local population who belive youtube nonsense over medical facts.
shambolic update from alden.
Well I have 2 questions:
1. Are people visiting required to show valid overseas health insurance coverage so that if they
do become ill and require hospitalization here, it wont become a futher HSA burden/write off?
2. Did the fact that a person from our community (who travelled to Cuba on that repatriation flight) tested positive for Covid19 upon entry to Cuba raise any alarm bells with HSA/Govt?
Why babies receive all other vaccines but children 16 years and younger can’t take the covid 19 vaccine?
Why people who have received both vaccine shots still get covid 19.
Too many question and no answers.
Sad.
Those are normal questions. These are “Emergency Use Authorization” vaccines, developed in less than a year, and haven’t been trial-tested in kids yet. Many of these vaccines were barely through Phase II’s in adults when the international orders and political pressures started piling-in. Lucky for humanity, it seems the bulk of vaccines are mostly effective (60-95%) in getting adult immune systems safely up to speed to isolate and combat the foreign spike proteins and/or specific virus invaders. The whole idea is to give the body’s T cells the ability to quickly recognize the invaders once exposed, with maximum defense a couple weeks after second dose. Like any vaccine, it’s not a bulletproof vest. The intention is to reduce the experience to something non-life threatening, and hopefully short-lived. 5% of those in Pfizer trial groups seem to have an immune system impairment that doesn’t fully produce the T cell response and they may get some illness, but importantly, a non-lethal experience. We will still need to wear a mask, wash hands, etc. when in an exposure environment. Get the vaccine.
If you are wearing a bullet proof vest and get shot in the head you will die…
I’m thinking there are a few reasons people who get the covid vaccine can still get covid. 1. They were infected with covid when they got the vaccine, but did not know. 2. Even though they were vaccinated, the effects still take a few weeks after to work in the body and in that short time period, they get covid. 3. Just like the flu vaccine, it is to help prevent not stop totally from getting it and hopefully the symptoms when you get it will not be as bad
No. The immune system booster, aka COVID vaccine, trains one’s body to fight the virus if one gets infected. This is supposed to prevent deaths and reduce hospitalizations. It doesn’t prevent getting and spreading COVID19.
As for mutations, nobody knows yet if immune system on “high alert” for covid19 would also tackle its mutated versions.
They haven’t finished the trials/testing for children aged 16 and under. The vaccines have different efficacy rates based on testing. None are 100%.
I don’t think they even test it on children yet.
Silly comment. Children don’t get vaccinated against COID. Maybe you need to start educating yourself and reading the news that came out an hour ago in the UK on the Oxford vaccine’s impact on transmission, and also read about the Israel studies on efficacy. No vaccine has 100% efficacy. And usually they take a decade to develop. Maybe you should be grateful tot he Uk for supplying healthy young Caymanians with a vaccine 6 months before some 60 year olds + will get it in the UK.
Can you respond without being nasty? Not everyone glued to smartphones and TV news channels. We live in time when ignorance is a blessing, for information overload skyrocketed anxiety and panic attacks.
Read respectable info… Learn… Your questions reflect a lack of basic knowledge.
1. Babies… How do you define ‘babies’? Research shows that some vaccines are not recommended for those under 12 months. But some are fine for 12 M – 2 yrs. Get the facts (Not BS!). All have slight but real side-effects. Don’t want to risk it – great, less in the gene pool in a few years.
2. 16 and younger for the corona vaccines? Well, the studies were rushed to provide some protection as early as possible. 16 and younger was not a cohort that was included in the studies. Typical vaccines take 2-5+ years to prove their efficacy; this was not possible, thus the precaution for those younger than 16. Again, simple logical.
3. Folks who got covid after both vaccines… Again, ill informed question. If a vaccine is 95% effective. DUH – about 5% ‘may still’ get covid. A margin of error that is readily understood.
Instead of throwing fire on the anti-vac fire, please get educated about what you are saying.
Too many questions? Nah, just get educated.
Be well.
People are getting desperate and he’s all about back slapping. This government has NO plans for anything
Pathetic performance by Alden