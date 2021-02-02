Eight travellers positive for COVID-19

(CNS): Another eight travellers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest batch of 500 results that were released Monday, one of whom is suffering symptoms of the virus. Meanwhile, the vaccination tally has reached more than 9,000 and more than half of Cayman’s seniors have now received their first dose and over 1,500 people have had both shots.

In the latest release of COVID-19 statistics, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said that seven of the eight travellers who tested positive over the weekend were asymptomatic and while one person is showing symptoms, but that individual is not in hospital. The number of active cases among those in isolation is currently 28 and six have symptoms of the virus. The number of people in a government facility or isolating at home is 691.

Meanwhile, 9,143 doses of the vaccine have been administered to just under 7,598 people, with 1,545 now having received both doses.

Public Health officials said some data still had to be collated but initial calculations show that around 46% of the over 60s and 57% of those aged over 70 years have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

On Tuesday the West Bay Clinic and the ORIA vaccine location will be open for shots to all those in stage one on an alphabetical basis starting with surnames A-F at 9am at both locations.