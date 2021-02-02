NAU goes to districts to reach clients

NAU officers see clients at the Bodden Town Library

(CNS): The Needs Assessment Unit has launched a pilot project in which NAU officers go out into the community to meet with those who most need help. The ‘NAU in Our District’ initiative assisted 41 vulnerable people in its first six sessions in district public libraries and civic centres. Officials said most of the new clients were elderly people without transport.

Explaining the programme, NAU Director Tamara Hurlston said that two-person teams completed six three to four-hour shifts, working out of East End Civic Centre and the North Side, Bodden Town and West Bay Public Libraries. Officers assisted clients in filling out assessment forms and processing queries.

The pilot aims to reduce the need for seniors and those with health or mobility problems to travel to the NAU’s main office in George Town, as well as reducing any risk of COVID-19 infection while accessing NAU services. It will also help NAU staff better understand the demands of clients in the districts.

“We are happy to be able to provide access within the districts to persons who may have transportation limitations,” Hurlston said. “Customers who have given feedback have said they appreciated the convenience of having the NAU in their district. Most cited lack of transportation as the specific reason why they had accessed the trial service.”

Officials said the need ranged from one person looking for health insurance for her grandparents and great grandparents to those who have lost their jobs in tourism needing CINICO cover. Most of those seeking help were aged 60 years or more.

The pilot programme will run for six months, to the end of June, and Hurlston said that her team will routinely evaluate the data.

See the ‘NAU in Our District’ schedule below. Anyone who needs assistance with their NAU application, or any other NAU-type issue, is advised to attend and bring supporting documentation along with them.

East End Civic Centre

9 am – 2 pm Friday, 5 February

Friday, 5 March

Friday, 9 April

Friday, 7 May

Friday, 4 June North Side Public Library

10 am – 1 pm Friday, 12 February

Friday, 12 March

Friday, 16 April

Friday, 14 May

Friday, 11 June

Bodden Town Public Library

10 am – 1 pm Friday, 19 February

Friday, 19 March

Friday, 23 April

Friday, 21 May

Friday, 18 June