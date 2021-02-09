Cabinet ordered to release Smith Cove minutes

Protesters at Smith Barcadere, 15 February 2020

(CNS): Not everything that is documented in government’s Cabinet meetings can automatically be withheld from public scrutiny, Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston has found in her latest ruling. A freedom of information request made by Alric Lindsay for an extract of Cabinet minutes relating to the now cancelled Smith Barcadere project and the decision to waive planning permission should have been released, Hermiston said. She also criticised the Cabinet Office for failing to undertake an internal review.

Lindsay, who will be running for office this year in George Town South, where the proposed project stirred up controversy early last year, filed the FOI request in June last year, several months after the government shelved the controversial project. Residents in the area who strongly opposed the project made it clear to government that they did not want to see any development at the much loved natural beauty spot.

The ministry gave in to public opinion and abandoned the project in March. But soon afterwards, it emerged that government had waived the necessary planning process to allow itself to press on with a proposal and failed to gazette that fact or properly document meetings. The issue raised significant suspicions that there was an ulterior motive to the enhancement that might involve creating another location for cruise ship tours, a move that many residents across Grand Cayman, and not just those living near to the cove, bitterly opposed.

While admissions were made by Planning Minister Joey Hew that government had waived the need to get planning permission for itself, other FOI requests had indicated that no documents at all were kept relating to this project, further fuelling public mistrust. In an effort to confirm that government had waived its own rules and to try and find out more, Lindsay submitted an FOI request for an extract of the minutes when the issue was addressed by Cabinet.

“There are those in government who don’t want us to know what decisions are being made, and how our money is being spent. This is especially the case for the Smith Barcadere Redevelopment Project,” Lindsay told CNS, as as he pointed to the original proposed price tag of CI$1.3 million.

“The interesting fact about this is that no official committee was ever created and one or more government departments acted upon instructions from the ‘ad hoc’ or unofficial committee. To make matters worse, no minutes were ever kept or disclosed by the ‘unofficial’ committee. This is disturbing since, for some time, I have been fighting against these types of undisclosed dealings that don’t put Caymanians first. “

The Cabinet Office denied Lindsay’s initial request under the part of the FOI law that protects the deliberations arising in the course of Cabinet proceedings, and then failed to conduct the internal review he had asked for regarding the decision. He therefore appealed to the ombudsman.

“As a part of the fight I appealed to the Office of The Ombudsman for disclosure of the minutes relating to the planning exemption,” he added.

Despite claims to the contrary by the Cabinet Office, Hermiston found that the particular extract did not document any Cabinet discussions, or show how Cabinet reached its decision, or detail which Cabinet members had said what, which is key to whether or not a document can be withheld.

In this case the ombudsman said that the Cabinet decision was already a matter of public record, as it had been reported in the local media, and it should also have been gazetted, but never was. But in short, there was no legal reason for Cabinet not to release the extract, demonstrating that the secrecy of Cabinet, so closely guarded by government, is not sacrosanct.

“The FOI Act is in place to promote government openness and transparency and decisions made under this legislation should give due regard to that fact,” said Hermiston. “Public authorities have an opportunity to argue against disclosure based on an exemption or other reason under the Act.”

The extract of the minutes is not exempt, she added, ordering the Cabinet Office to disclose it.

She also said the office had violated section 34 of the FOI Act when it failed to conduct an internal review of its original decision, though there was no indication that any sanctions would follow.

Lindsay said he was pleased with the decision to order the disclosure so that the public could have some level of transparency.