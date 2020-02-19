Cove’s waived planning permission ‘missing’

Smith Cove enhancement, artist’s rendition

(CNS): Despite revelations that Cabinet has waived the requirement for planning permission for the Smith Barcadere Project, there is no sign of the necessary gazette required to make the waiver lawful. While Cabinet has the power to grant a planning permission exemption, and is understood to have done so “in the public interest” in the summer of 2018, it does not seem to have gazetted that waiver more than 18 months later, fuelling further concerns that something is not right with the entire project.

CNS has reached out to government officials to find out why the planning permission exemption had not been gazetted, or if it has where it can be found, but we have received no response. We have, however, searched through the Gazette archive going back to the summer of 2018, when it is understood that Cabinet made the exemption, to no avail.

Deputy Planning Director Ron Sanderson confirmed to CNS comments he made to the Cayman Compass Monday, that the planning department learned in July 2018 that Cabinet had granted an exemption from planning permission for this project. He further noted that this means that the usual “agency circulation undertaken by our department will not occur”.

Every planning application is subject to review by a number of relevant agencies for good reason. It enables other agencies in the public sector, such as the Water Authority, fire service or, particularly relevant in this case, the National Roads Authority, to flag potential problems that can be addressed before any project is given the green light.

Government has rarely sought planning permission exemptions through Cabinet for its own projects, all of which it could easily justify by saying they were in the national public interest. However, it usually follows the process like all other applicants.

Major projects, such as the schools and the airport, have all gone through the full planning review. Even the redevelopment plans for the desperately needed temporary court space in the old Scotia building required planning permission, much to the annoyance of the chief justice.

All of which makes the decision by Cabinet on the Smith Barcadere Project, even before there were any ideas about how the redevelopment might take shape, all the more strange.

Berna Cummins, who, along with Shirley Roulstone, is leading the charge to protect Smith Cove in its natural state, said Tuesday during a radio appearance on Rooster’s Crosstalk that she was disappointed to hear that planning permission had been waived and no one in government had revealed that, including the minister at Saturday’s meeting, leading to more distrust in the community about what government is really doing.

Fears continue to mount that the real agenda here is to redevelop the Smith Cove beach for the cruise sector. Johann Moxam, one of the leaders of the campaign for the referendum on the cruise port, which if built will desperately need more beach access for passengers, said that for Cabinet to go as far as changing the rules for this project speaks volumes.

“Cabinet has made it easy to conclude that certain promises have been made to some person, people, or body corporate somewhere as far back as 2018, and the Ministry of Planning is now executing the plan on behalf of the government regardless of concerns from the public,” he told CNS.

Moxam said everyone should be concerned about how this decision had been made, regardless of any effort government may make in the coming days and weeks to claim transparency.

He said that if, as government claims, this is just an enhancement project for local people, with a few fancy additions and additional parking, Cabinet should explain what makes this project a matter of national importance and in the public interest to waive the need for planning permission.

“Given all the other priorities and issues impacting the country and our people, how does Cabinet and the Ministry of Planning justify spending CI$2,000,000 for what is being described as an enhanced parking solution for Smith’s Barcadere?” Moxam asked, as he raised another list of questions for government on why it has failed to address the growing beach access problems all over the islands.

“There is far more to this story, given the revelations in the public domain, and people deserve the truth,” Moxam stated.

Meanwhile, whatever the real agenda is regarding the Smith Barcadere redevelopment, government should have gazetted the planning permission waiver. Given the silence of the ministry on this and no sign of any gazette, it appears government has failed to make the waiver lawful and it now remains to be seen what it will do to explain away this latest failing.

Constituency MLA Barbara Connolly (GTS) and Planning Minister Joey Hew, as well as his technical staff, had all agreed at last Saturday’s beach rally that there would be a meeting at the South Sound Community Centre this week to allow the public to see the latest plans and give more input before the ‘enhancement’ begins. But no date has been confirmed for such a meeting.

Meanwhile, although Tristan Hydes, the deputy chief officer in the ministry, told the protestors on Saturday that no work would start at the cove until more public discussions were held, the tender process has not been cancelled and it is understood that submitted bids are now being reviewed.