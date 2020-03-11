Ministry quits Smith Cove plans

Protesters at Smith Barcadere, 15 February

(CNS): The planning ministry has announced that it has decided not to proceed with plans to ‘enhance’ Smith Barcadere (aka Smith Cove) in a rare response to the people’s wishes. In a short release Wednesday, ministry officials said the Smith Barcadere Committee agreed that the project should not be pursued. The news comes just as concerns were mounting that the government was planning to press ahead regardless.

“No project works have been undertaken on the site and none are planned for the future,” the ministry stated, after explaining that it had commissioned the project on land that was purchased by the government in 2016.

The Public Works Department was in charge of project management and consultancy services in the early early stages after the tender process, which has now been cancelled, was completed in February.

