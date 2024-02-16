CUC denies conflict, blames licensing obligation

CUC offices on North Sound Road

(CNS): Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) has claimed it is not conflicted over the bidding process for the generation of renewable power, even though it worked with OfReg to shape the bid. Officials have said that under CUC’s Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Licence, it is obligated to assist the regulator with the facilitation of competitive bids “to ensure… there is adequate supply of generation capacity and energy” to deliver a reliable service.

In a recent freedom of information appeal, the Office of the Ombudsman raised concerns about CUC’s role in forming the request for proposal when it is also competing in the bid.

In Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone’s ruling, she ordered OfReg to release two reports created by CUC. However, she also pointed out that CUC, which holds a monopoly on the sale of electricity on Grand Cayman, was helping to design the specifications of the bid in which they are an interested party.

“In my mind, this has the appearance of a conflict of interest,” Roulstone stated in her written decision. “It is not clear how OfReg intends to safeguard equitable competition principles in the evolving electrical power generation landscape, in the first instance in relation to the RFP which — as both OfReg and CUC stated — is jointly being prepared between them.”

Roulstone said the RFP involves highly technical matters, and OfReg may “very well have to rely on outside help to formulate as complex an RFP as this”. However, she noted that releasing the documents OfReg is attempting to withhold could “enhance, effective and fair competition, given that one party already seems to have an advantage”.

In a statement following the publication of the FOI appeal decision by the OMB, the power provider said that to ensure a comprehensive understanding for qualified bidders to calculate their anticipated costs for bid submissions, CUC shares detailed technical information in advance of the process with OfReg.

CUC said that as part of that process, it was required to develop a draft Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for OfReg to review and approve for inclusion in the bid. If a party other than CUC is successful in the bid, the draft PPA would be negotiated into a final supply contract between the winning bidder and CUC.

“Despite perceptions of a conflict of interest surrounding these technical submissions, it is essential to clarify that they are not designed to provide CUC with an unfair advantage in the bidding process, but rather to provide an equal bidding opportunity,” the CUC statement claimed.

“It is imperative that bidders have a draft PPA to understand the starting point in any such negotiations and to anticipate their eventual contractual commitments if they are successful in their bid.”

The power company also claimed that the Cost of Service Study, used by CUC to justify hiking electricity costs, is about “re-balanced and restructured rates” based on the consideration of rate classes and various relative characteristics, such as the number of customers, energy sales, impact on peak demands and revenues.

The statement said the exercise was “revenue-neutral” for CUC and did not result in any additional earnings, but the adjustments are made across rate classes to maintain fairness and equity in pricing.

CUC is already guaranteed a significant profit margin in its licence deal with the Cayman Islands Government, which was first negotiated in 2008 when it had less than 25,000 customers compared to the 33,611 it now has. In its year-end results for 2023 unveiled this week, the company’s net earnings of $38.7 million had increased by 17% compared to 2022. Sales had increased by 8%, partly due to a rise in temperatures and 492 new customers.

Regardless of its licensing obligations, CUC has a clear advantage in the current bidding process, which is intended to increase the amount of energy generated from renewables. However, CUC said that OfReg holds authority over the approval of utility-scale solar projects, and it is fully prepared to participate in the process to advance large-scale renewable energy initiatives.