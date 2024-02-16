Local procurement manager promoted to deputy director

(L-R) Procurement Manager Christina Smith, CPO Deputy Director Robert Tatum and CPO Director Taraq Bashir appear on Radio Cayman

(CNS): Robert Tatum has been promoted to the position of deputy director of the Central Procurement Office, government officials confirmed some three weeks following his appointment. The CPO is a critical department that oversees public spending and secures value for money for the public purse. Tatum, a graduate of the Cayman Brac High School, joined the office as a procurement manager in May 2019.

Shortly afterwards, in July 2019, he gained a Master’s Degree in Operations and Supply Chain Management from the University of Liverpool. He later pursued further certifications to enhance his expertise and earned the MCIPS certification through the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply in August 2021. This certification serves as a testament to his dedication and proficiency in the field of procurement, a release from the CPO stated.

Recognising the importance of holistic leadership and management skills, Tatum expanded his capabilities beyond procurement. In January 2021, he completed the ILM – Level 5 Leadership and Management Certificate, equipping himself with the necessary skills to effectively manage and lead teams.

CPO Director Taraq Bashir said, “It’s been a pleasure for me watching Robert grow and develop with the Central Procurement Office. He is a real asset to the team, and I am delighted that he will continue with his contribution to the Cayman Islands community in a more senior capacity.”

Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson said he was a valued member of the Ministry of Finance team. “His commitment to continuous learning and professional growth is to be commended, and I am pleased to see that his dedication has been recognised with this well-deserved promotion,” he said. “His accomplishments highlight the success that can be achieved through dedication and a thirst for knowledge.”

Tatum said, “I am grateful for the congratulations and support of my colleagues, and appreciate the recognition of my academic and professional achievements. I look forward to continuing to learn and grow while I work with the CPO team, and look forward to providing ongoing service to both my fellow civil servants and the Cayman Islands community in this new role.”