“Ministry ignores questions over dump”

Recycling skips at Grand Harbour

(CNS): This Friday marks the two-year anniversary since government picked the DECCO-led consortium to deal with the long-awaited waste management project and tackle the ever-growing dump in George Town. But despite the passage of 24 months, no contract has been signed and the ministry continues to ignore questions about the status of the talks or what it intends to do about the problem that many see as a top priority.

Two weeks ago CNS contacted DECCO, the Dart-owned general contractor that was selected as the preferred bidder, as well as the Central Procurement Office and the minister and ministry responsible for the landfill and garbage collection, with several questions about the state of the talks and why, after two years, no contract has been signed.

The query has been ignored by all parties, though yesterday when we sent a follow-up the chief officer acknowledged receipt and said she had passed the enquiry on to others.

Despite the silence from the senior ministry staff and the minister on the issue, the public is increasingly concerned about the state of the landfill in George Town as well as persistent problems with garbage collection.

The ministry also appears to be struggling to move forward on the recycling front; it has not implemented the long-promised composting project and has made no moves to do any kind of promotion about encouraging people to reduce their consumption and waste or reusing things wherever possible.

Since signing the contract, whenever the planned integrated waste-management project has been raised in public forums, the ministry has indicated that talks were ongoing and that the issue would be resolved in a few months.

The last formal statement from the ministry was in November last year, when it said negotiations between CIG and the selected bidder were going well and the target for signing the contract was the first quarter of this year. Premier Alden McLaughlin also stated in his New Year message that the government would be moving this project forward this year.

In this year’s strategic policy statement delivered to the LA in April, almost six months ago, McLaughlin said he expected the contract to be signed in “the coming months”. But the project, which was supposed to integrate all of the modern aspects of garbage management, from reduction to waste-to-energy, appears to have stalled without any explanation from government.

CNS has attempted to find out why the negotiations have failed to bear fruit after two years but has been unable to confirm any specific problems, with some unofficial sources claiming the preferred bidder is too expensive. Other sources suggested that the problems were due to technical issues which have led to the contractor wanting to take a different approach to that specified in the original bid.

In the meantime, concerns mount about the impact on students at the now expanded Cayman International School, which is very close to the growing dump, the continued leaching from the unlined landfill, the ongoing fires from the decomposing garbage and the failure of the ministry to manage the waste being produced by our growing population.

This week the recycling collection also seems to have been hit by the Department of Environmental Health’s collection struggles. CNS submitted questions about that, too, but we have had no response. While a growing proportion of residents are willing to take glass, paper, metal and certain plastics to the recycling skips at the local supermarkets, scenes such as the one above could very well put people off making the effort, adding to the landfill problems.

