Ministry ignores questions over dump
(CNS): This Friday marks the two-year anniversary since government picked the DECCO-led consortium to deal with the long-awaited waste management project and tackle the ever-growing dump in George Town. But despite the passage of 24 months, no contract has been signed and the ministry continues to ignore questions about the status of the talks or what it intends to do about the problem that many see as a top priority.
Two weeks ago CNS contacted DECCO, the Dart-owned general contractor that was selected as the preferred bidder, as well as the Central Procurement Office and the minister and ministry responsible for the landfill and garbage collection, with several questions about the state of the talks and why, after two years, no contract has been signed.
The query has been ignored by all parties, though yesterday when we sent a follow-up the chief officer acknowledged receipt and said she had passed the enquiry on to others.
Despite the silence from the senior ministry staff and the minister on the issue, the public is increasingly concerned about the state of the landfill in George Town as well as persistent problems with garbage collection.
The ministry also appears to be struggling to move forward on the recycling front; it has not implemented the long-promised composting project and has made no moves to do any kind of promotion about encouraging people to reduce their consumption and waste or reusing things wherever possible.
Since signing the contract, whenever the planned integrated waste-management project has been raised in public forums, the ministry has indicated that talks were ongoing and that the issue would be resolved in a few months.
The last formal statement from the ministry was in November last year, when it said negotiations between CIG and the selected bidder were going well and the target for signing the contract was the first quarter of this year. Premier Alden McLaughlin also stated in his New Year message that the government would be moving this project forward this year.
In this year’s strategic policy statement delivered to the LA in April, almost six months ago, McLaughlin said he expected the contract to be signed in “the coming months”. But the project, which was supposed to integrate all of the modern aspects of garbage management, from reduction to waste-to-energy, appears to have stalled without any explanation from government.
CNS has attempted to find out why the negotiations have failed to bear fruit after two years but has been unable to confirm any specific problems, with some unofficial sources claiming the preferred bidder is too expensive. Other sources suggested that the problems were due to technical issues which have led to the contractor wanting to take a different approach to that specified in the original bid.
In the meantime, concerns mount about the impact on students at the now expanded Cayman International School, which is very close to the growing dump, the continued leaching from the unlined landfill, the ongoing fires from the decomposing garbage and the failure of the ministry to manage the waste being produced by our growing population.
This week the recycling collection also seems to have been hit by the Department of Environmental Health’s collection struggles. CNS submitted questions about that, too, but we have had no response. While a growing proportion of residents are willing to take glass, paper, metal and certain plastics to the recycling skips at the local supermarkets, scenes such as the one above could very well put people off making the effort, adding to the landfill problems.
I cannot wait until MAY 2020 – To get rid of the lot, especially what is left of the PPM lackies. They were the life of fresh politicians and political stand in these islands after the distraction of the UDP cronies….now no more. What ever happened to their slogan, For The Love Of Country 😬😡
We can’t figure out what to do with our waste and simultaneously our politicians work to increase the population of Grand Cayman and bring in more tourists every year.
Why? Is it incompetence, greed, or corruption?
#lame
I believe all three.
2 weeks as of today with no garbage pickup in South Sound
“Ministry ignores questions over dump”
!!!!!!!!!!!!
Again! We see absolutely NO ACCOUNTABILITY on the part of this government.
Disgusting.
This ppm government has accomplished NOTHING! They are the regressives and not the progressives. Theres still the garbage collection and landfill dilemma, the traffic saga, the failure to educate our children, the cruise berthing fiasco and the escalating cost of living!!!!!! Is there a light at the end of this tunnel? 2021 cyah come too quick!
As a potential source of renewable energy, I say OfReg should be put in charge of the dump.
I think the applicable term here is renewable agony.
That would require several more new SUVs, hiring more Heads and Vice Presidents, and ALOT more training trips and seminars across the globe
“in the next few months”… let’s make that our new Go To statement, for how much longer until we kick these worthless govt officials out of office!! Time to clean this mess ourselves! Register to VOTE and GET THEM OUT!!!
If the government devoted the same dogged determination to the landfill instead of the port, it would be fixed.
9:35, Never a truer statement was made.
There is always capacity for another overseas trip.
I’ve heard the waste management systems in Marrakech are to die for.
It is better in Japan. LOL
Hold tight good people of Cayman. The class action law suit we have prepared will be filed in mid 2020, just in time for the height of election season.
People are going to start getting sick or dying.
Here a just a few to worry about:
Bubonic plague
Typhoid
Cholera
Be scared. Way bigger problems are on the way for Cayman.
Zimbabwe fell pretty quickly too, it can happen in Cayman.
What is the elected member for George Town North, where this national travesty resides, doing about it exactly?
Where is the Minister Of Infrastructure, Joey Hew, who has the good fortune of having the DUMP in the middle of his constituency, George Town North? Make him accountable people of Cayman. Find out what he has been doing about the problem the past few years. Accountability, accountability, Minister.
Meanwhile actual MILLIONS have been wasted on consultants and lawyers fees!
More prayer. Prayer can move mountains. Ame
I hope this was sarcasm because if not that’s the problem with Cayman now. Too many people closing their eyes and talking to themselves thinking that it will make a difference. Eg – thinking that prayer will divert another Ivan.
Ghandi said be the change you want to see in this world.
Something must be already in the works! Dart has been marketing OLEA for months and that is right next door to the dump. Why would Dart market this multi-million dollar development unless they know the dump is definitely moving? But to where?
Because even among rich there are imbeciles.
When does Olea break ground?
At least it will kill rich people instead of all us lower class that seem to be living far outside of the dump.
Roper? Good Governance? Ombudsman, Good Governance?
Are you as inept as the government you are supposed to curtail the ineptitude of?
It was my understanding from the Department Manager that Island Waste was to be contracted to do recycling pick ups??? Why has it changed?
Idk how the island and it’s government doesn’t see this as a legitimate issue? Like, the place XXXX stink ya’ll can’t smell beyond your top lip? How are we going to bring more tourists here when the whole place is a dump; makes no sense. The whole lot will be voted out, if we can last till then.
classic stuff from the do-nothing ppm.