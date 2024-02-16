No let up in gun crime as more property shot up

(CNS): Police are investigating more cases of guns being fired after a house and a vehicle in Birch Tree Hill, West Bay, were shot up on Ash Wednesday. The coastguard also found a number of spent shell casings along the shore of North Sound Estates after another report of guns being fired on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, officers have also recovered a car in West Bay that they believe is connected to shots that were fired at a building in George Town early Monday morning, as the spike in gun violence continues.

The RCIPS Firearms Response Unit was called to Birch Tree Hill at around 4:30am Wednesday after a report of guns being fired. While no injuries have been reported, they found several spent casings as well as damage to a house and a vehicle. A crime scene was established, and officers remained in the district, making checks and providing community reassurance.

Then, around 11:00am on Wednesday, there was yet another report of shots being fired, this time around Duck Pond dock in the North Sound Estates. The RCIPS enlisted the help of Cayman Islands Coast Guard officers to carry out a search along the coastline at Leeward Drive. During the search, the coastguard recovered a number of spent shell casings, which were handed over to the police for forensic processing.

On Tuesday, prior to these two incidents, officers investigating the shooting at a property in George Town seized a vehicle in West Bay that they believe was connected to that incident. The RCIPS did not say exactly where it was found, but it was tracked down at a residence in the district with the help of the police helicopter, which was also deployed to help with further investigations.

The RCIPS say they have increased the presence of officers in the areas affected by gun-related crime.

Anyone with information about the gun violence is urged to call the West Bay Police Station on 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.