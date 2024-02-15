Two arrested after boats and other stolen goods found

(CNS): Police recovered two stolen boats this past Saturday, one taken earlier this month and one in January, after executing a search warrant at a house on Mahogany Way in Prospect. During the search, police officers also found other items suspected to have been stolen inside two shipping containers on the property. A 68-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, both residents of George Town, have since been arrested for theft.

Police said the thefts are under investigation by the RCIPS Criminal Investigations Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.