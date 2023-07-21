Stolen car found crashed in East End

(CNS): A Silver Chevy Trax that was stolen from outside an address on South Church Street sometime before 9pm Wednesday night was found crashed in East End in the early hours of Thursday morning, police have said. After the theft was reported, an all-points bulletin was aired for officers to be on the lookout.

At about 2am officers who were called out to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Seaview Road identified the vehicle as the one stolen from the George Town address. There were no occupants in the Trax when they arrived, and no one was found in the surrounding area.

The vehicle was taken from the scene and recovered as evidence. Both the theft and the crash are now under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.