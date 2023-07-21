PPM calls for cruise policy as numbers fall

Carnival cruise ship in George Town

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart (GTE) and his PPM colleague, Joey Hew (GTN), the deputy leader, took aim at the PACT Government this week for its failure to develop a cruise policy in the face of falling passenger numbers. Hew said that if Cayman is going to move out of the cruise business, it needs to help those who have depended on it.

Appearing on For the Record with Orrett Connor on Radio Cayman on Wednesday, the Progressive members, who had supported the costly, controversial berthing project, said that without a dock, the cruise sector would disappear. But if that is what people wanted, then government must develop a strategic policy to manage that decline and transition people who relied on cruise passengers to earn a living to overnight guests.

“We have heard that people are starting to feel the crunch,” said Hew. He claimed that there was $24 million missing from the economy as a result of the drop in passengers this year compared to 2019, which he attributed to the accumulation of around CI$75 that would have been spent by each ‘lost’ passenger.

At the end of May this year, around 668,000 passengers had arrived in Cayman aboard 228 ships, compared to almost 904,000 cruise visitors during the first five months of 2019 on more than 290 ships.

Hew argued that those in the cruise business needed to be re-tooled, but the country had heard nothing from Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan on how he planned to close the gap in earnings for those who were losing business.

“We were hoping we would hear something concrete from the minister… on what we are going to do to help persons move away from cruise tourism into other aspects of tourism… How are we going to assist them in pivoting as the numbers continue to reduce?” Hew asked, warning that people would begin fighting over passengers.

He said he was aware that people have advocated for pulling out of the cruise business for many years. But if that was the case, the government must find something else for generations of Caymanian boat owners who have depended on the cruise sector for decades, he said.

McTaggart said the cruise sector was in distress, but the government wasn’t acting. He said he believed the minister was asleep on the issue because PACT didn’t know what they intended to do about this element of the local tourism product. “We need a policy,” he added.

The government has reviewed a plan to hire outside consultants to work on a cruise policy but decided to do this internally within the ministry instead. However, Minister Bryan has already stated on numerous occasions that without a berthing facility, which does not have public support, the numbers of cruise ship passengers would fall.

He is seeking some $3 million in next year’s budget to help local tour operators come up with new ideas for attractions and trips to improve the share of revenue that Caymanians receive from the visitors that are still coming.

In contrast to the opposition’s concerns that cruise visitors will soon disappear, executives from the sector said after a recent Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association summit held on Grand Cayman that holding it here had reminded them “how phenomenal Cayman is” and how popular the destination remains.

Wendy McDonald from Royal Caribbean Cruises said that the Cayman Islands remains one of the most popular ports of call and made it clear that, despite the cruise line’s preference for docks, the ships that can tender will not stop coming.

Bryan has said he is seeking to attract smaller, more luxurious or speciality cruise lines while ensuring that local tour operators get the most from the visitors who arrive by boat or by plane.

While passenger numbers are down from 2019, which was a record-breaking and exceptional year for cruise tourism, the overnight sector is continuing to improve as the travel industry rebounds after the pandemic.