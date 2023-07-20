Draft energy policy review to go to public

CUC generator

(CNS): More than six years after the National Energy Policy was first published, Cabinet has approved the publication of a draft updated policy and the rollout of a 30-day public consultation period. The policy, which is expected to be posted online in the coming days, covers Cayman’s energy needs and how they will be achieved from now until 2050.

The current policy covers the period between 2017 and 2037 and calls for it to be reviewed to monitor the progress and reset targets within five years of its publication. Its key target was that at least 70% of Cayman’s electricity be generated through renewables, such as solar or wind, by 2037.

But that target remains elusive, as less than 8% of the Cayman Islands’ power is generated through green energy, with the rest produced by burning diesel. The needle on that percentage has barely moved since the policy was introduced.

Kurt Tibbetts, who was the planning minister and responsible for the policy at the time, had been highly optimistic when the policy was adopted. He said the target of 70% of our energy coming from renewables by 2037 was not only realistic, it could even be exceeded.

But in reality, the piecemeal rollout of residents’ access to CUC’s renewable energy programmes on Grand Cayman as well as the slow pace at which it is adapting its generation more broadly means that unless there is a sudden surge in green sources of power, the country will fall for short of that target.

Cayman’s demand for power has increased significantly since the policy was first introduced. CUC’s customer base has grown by around 18% over the last five years, from around 28,000 in 2017 to 33,214 as of March this year, as the population has surged and new businesses have opened.

The work on the review began in January and involved stakeholders and the general public, including an online survey. But some eight months before the review started, Premier Wayne Panton, whose Ministry of Sustainability has responsibility for the Energy Policy Unit, revealed a new approach towards green power.

He said that the Cayman Islands Government would seek to take control of the country’s future green energy resources through majority ownership of any new solar or other renewable energy facilities. In April 2022, the premier said that the government and the public should hold the majority shares in any new infrastructure, allowing Cayman to reap and retain the benefits of renewable projects and control of future energy supplies.

The motivation was to give control of future energy supply to the people and increase the pace towards renewables. “We have to make up for lost time,” Panton had said. “Faster adoption of renewable energy moves us closer to energy security and energy independence. The Cayman Islands is not immune from the global price shocks, the increasing energy prices and increasing costs of other consumer items will drive up the cost of living. Now that the government has stated its policy intent, the real work begins. We will commence stakeholder engagement to design the implementation plan.”

There is now an expectation that when it is published, the new policy will outline that intent.