Geospatial image update captures changing landscape

(L-R) Chief Surveyor Darren Kelly, Airborne Sensor Operator Dom Mellor, Pilot Dylan Till, and L&S Director Uche Obie in front the Beech E-90 aircraft used to conduct the aerial survey

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Department of Lands and Survey, using a specialist private company, has completed an updated aerial image survey of the three Cayman Islands showing the state of the landscape, as captured in February 2023, including topographic data such as buildings and roads. The project used state-of-the-art technology to capture orthomosaic imagery, which is aerial photography that has been corrected for lens distortion, camera tilt, perspective and topographic relief.

According to a government press release, this survey has been updated every four years for over two decades, and the last update of this scale was conducted in April 2018. It serves as a crucial tool for various departments, including the Department of Environment, the Department of Planning and the National Roads Authority, and is extensively used for development planning, environmental monitoring, coastline changes, boundary dispute resolution, court cases and accident reconstruction.

UK-based aerial imaging experts Bluesky International Ltd, operating from a specialised fixed-wing aircraft, used a Vexcel UltraCam Eagle M3 camera to capture high-resolution imagery.

“The Aerial Survey 2023 is instrumental in providing accurate and up-to-date geospatial information for various sectors,” said Chief Surveyor Darren Kelly, who oversaw the project. “It not only documents changes to the landscape over the past four years but also supports informed decision-making for a sustainable future.”

Lands and Survey Director Uche Obi said the aerial photography was critical to the Cayman Islands and provided valuable information to emergency services like 911, the RCIPS, and the Cayman Islands Fire Service. “It also plays a vital role in government decision-making and contributes as a revenue source to the Lands and Survey’s geographical information system.”