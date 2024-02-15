Sports field threatens wetland oasis in 7MB area

Area of wetlands under threat

(CNS): A planning application by Dart to build a 710sqft professional-grade AstroTurf football pitch with a pavilion, changing rooms and a practice field poses a direct threat to one of the last areas of wetland in the Seven Mile Beach corridor, and local activists are calling for the project to be stopped. The site acts as a drainage area for the low-lying and low-density neighbourhoods of Whitehall, Kintyre, Parkway, Marbel and Helen drives and is home to an array of local flora and fauna.

The application is currently going through the public notice period, but despite the obvious impact on everyone when wetlands are lost, the Central Planning Authority will only consider objections from owners within one thousand feet of the proposed sports ground.

However, environmental activists are asking everyone to email or write to the Department of Planning, their member of parliament and to Dart, expressing their objection to the project because of the threat it poses to this last strip of mangroves, which provides a home for a host of indigenous and native birds, fish and flora.

The activists hope that if enough people raise their voices against the proposal, this beautiful piece of wetland, which is an extremely valuable natural asset, can be saved. The area acts as a boundary between the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and the growing urban sprawl on the southern end of the West Bay Road and protects low-lying communities from flooding.

It also provides a buffer for the Jasmine Hospice from the ETH. But the peace and tranquillity of that important facility will be lost if this project goes ahead, especially since the road to the sports field, running alongside the hospice, appears to have already been approved by the government.

In 2022, the wetland site was nominated to be purchased by the government under the National Conservation Act and remains under consideration for protection.

The project was the subject of a public meeting held by members of the Dart Group in September last year for property owners in the area. The islands’ largest land owner said in the invitation that the project was “the planned expansion of the Camana Bay Sports Complex”, and the meeting was to provide insights about the plans and “how we propose to help mitigate historic flooding issues in the area as part of this project”.

However, for those who attended the meeting, Dart’s proposals for replacing the natural mitigation against flooding appeared far from adequate. There were serious concerns that clearing such a large area of water retention that provides natural drainage solutions and replacing it with a manmade water pump system was not a sustainable solution.

Residents in the area noted that the recent rework of the drains in Parkside had not worked because there is simply too much water, and if this wetland is filled, homes will be flooded far more than they are now.

The justification for the project and exactly who will use the football field has not been made clear. Local resident and environmental advocate Laura Egglishaw told CNS that the community needs to step up and express their concerns to their MPs, as this will have a much wider impact on residents well beyond the 1,000-foot objection zone.

She said the site is home to buttonwood as well as black and white mangroves, which provide a habitat for a variety of birds, including West Indian whistling ducks, Cayman parrots, red-footed booby birds, West Indian woodpeckers and various herons and egrets. It’s also home to land animals, such as crabs and Cayman agouti, and fish, including the endemic Cayman gambusia and Grand Cayman limia, and should not only be saved from this potential project but should become a protected area.

Egglishaw said she had contacted the constituency MP, Joey Hew (GTN), to raise her objections and asked him to raise the objections of the affected communities with Dart. However, she said the opposition member has not responded to her concerns.

Em DeCou, a leading member of local activist group Amplify Cayman, said it is difficult to understand how such developments that remove critical ecosystems are constitutional when decisions about such projects should, in accordance with sections 17 and 18 of the Bill of Rights, be made to protect the environment and our children’s future.

“It is disappointing on many levels to see this proposed development, given the overwhelming evidence that shows intact wetlands versus projects like this add greater value to our collective resilience and cultural preservation,” said DeCou. “As well-intended as developments like this may be, the impact is that our entire coastal community gets robbed of carbon sequestration, habitat for biodiversity, cooler temperatures and precipitation, and stewardship of our culture that is dependent on these verdant trees so fair.”

DeCou noted that nature-based activities in flourishing green spaces are greatly needed, and this area is a prime location to create a series of trails and other amenities that support all accessibly-able to enjoy the rich biodiversity without negatively impacting the neighbouring communities. “The natural wealth we have in these wetlands protects us all and reciprocally requires only that we protect them in return,” she said.