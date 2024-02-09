Police find one of two stolen boats in South Sound

Stolen white Center Console 18ft Boston Whaler boat that is still missing

(CNS): Police have recovered one of two stolen boats that were reported missing Thursday morning from a vacant lot in Prospect. Officers found the white 27ft Key West Center Console with two 150hp Yamaha engines yesterday afternoon on South Sound Road following investigations. Still missing is a white 18ft Center Console Boston Whaler with a dark-coloured 115hp Evinrude E-Tech engine and a green and white Bimini top.

Anyone with information about the boat is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the RCIPS website.