DoE stresses problems with current coastal setbacks

South Sound during the surge (photo credit: DoE)

(CNS): The Department of Environment has undertaken a review of properties damaged by last week’s powerful Nor’wester, which brought high seas and near galeforce winds. The damage to these coastal structures caused environmental, financial and personal loss, and the DoE has received footage and inquiries about the vulnerability of these properties. In many cases, when planning applications were made for them, the department had advised against waiving the setbacks.

The DoE said that generalised coastal setbacks are not appropriate to protect the shoreline or the properties, and planning regulations need to be amended.

The DoE has created an interactive map reflecting their review of the technical assessments provided on a number of the developments along the western shore of Grand Cayman, which experienced particularly severe impacts from high energy wave action and storm surge.

“The DoE is regularly consulted on development projects under delegated authority of the National Conservation Council (NCC), as outlined under section 41 of the National Conservation Act (NCA), which mandates government entities to consult with the Council on any decisions which may have an adverse effect on the environment,” a spokesperson from the DoE said.

“Our team of environmental and sustainability experts provide written technical assessments on a project basis to the originating entity, though the vast majority of these assessments are not legally binding and are recommendations only.”

Developers of one of the new projects on Northwest Point that was badly hit had been advised during the planning stage to move the development back significantly due to the potential for the sea to damage the property in a storm, which is exactly what happened. However, the CPA had disagreed with the DoE’s technical experts without any explanation and waived the setbacks as the developers had requested.

In another case, also along North West Point, a project was granted planning permission in 2022. The developers had not applied for a coastal setback waiver, but due to evidence of past sea inundation, the DoE had advised that this was a case where the general coastal setback was insufficient and explained in detail why. That advice was also ignored by the CPA, which approved the project without any reference to it.

Throughout the time that CNS has been following and documenting planning decisions, particularly those relating to the intensive coastal development over the last decade, we have repeatedly seen the DoE give detailed and technical analysis and warnings about potential damage when applicants seek waivers or where 50ft coastal setbacks on the ironshore is obviously inadequate.

But we have also seen the advice to mitigate potential problems by building further back from the shoreline or changing the way a project is being built generally ignored, which is noted on the interactive map.

The experts said that factors that should be considered include coastal type, elevation, location in relation to windward or leeward sides of the island, the presence or absence of a shallow coastal lagoon fronted by a protective fringing reef, and the presence of deep water close to shore.

“We created a map which presents DoE/NCC’s original technical review and how the review was incorporated into decisions related to coastal development, along with the publicly circulated video clips showing what was experienced at those locations on 6 February,” the DoE said. “The results show how critically important it is to not generalise coastal setbacks but instead to take account of all factors which contribute to the vulnerability of a particular location to wave action and coastal inundation.”

The department is hopeful that the sustainability ministry’s proposal for a fixed coastal setback reference line along Seven Mile Beach, based on long-term scientific data, will be considered for immediate implementation to help guide future developments. The experts said that planning officials should apply a consistent policy for all proposed coastal development, which should at least meet the current minimum setbacks until the planning regulations are amended to include a coastal setback map.