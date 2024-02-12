DoE stresses problems with current coastal setbacks
(CNS): The Department of Environment has undertaken a review of properties damaged by last week’s powerful Nor’wester, which brought high seas and near galeforce winds. The damage to these coastal structures caused environmental, financial and personal loss, and the DoE has received footage and inquiries about the vulnerability of these properties. In many cases, when planning applications were made for them, the department had advised against waiving the setbacks.
The DoE said that generalised coastal setbacks are not appropriate to protect the shoreline or the properties, and planning regulations need to be amended.
The DoE has created an interactive map reflecting their review of the technical assessments provided on a number of the developments along the western shore of Grand Cayman, which experienced particularly severe impacts from high energy wave action and storm surge.
“The DoE is regularly consulted on development projects under delegated authority of the National Conservation Council (NCC), as outlined under section 41 of the National Conservation Act (NCA), which mandates government entities to consult with the Council on any decisions which may have an adverse effect on the environment,” a spokesperson from the DoE said.
“Our team of environmental and sustainability experts provide written technical assessments on a project basis to the originating entity, though the vast majority of these assessments are not legally binding and are recommendations only.”
Developers of one of the new projects on Northwest Point that was badly hit had been advised during the planning stage to move the development back significantly due to the potential for the sea to damage the property in a storm, which is exactly what happened. However, the CPA had disagreed with the DoE’s technical experts without any explanation and waived the setbacks as the developers had requested.
In another case, also along North West Point, a project was granted planning permission in 2022. The developers had not applied for a coastal setback waiver, but due to evidence of past sea inundation, the DoE had advised that this was a case where the general coastal setback was insufficient and explained in detail why. That advice was also ignored by the CPA, which approved the project without any reference to it.
Throughout the time that CNS has been following and documenting planning decisions, particularly those relating to the intensive coastal development over the last decade, we have repeatedly seen the DoE give detailed and technical analysis and warnings about potential damage when applicants seek waivers or where 50ft coastal setbacks on the ironshore is obviously inadequate.
But we have also seen the advice to mitigate potential problems by building further back from the shoreline or changing the way a project is being built generally ignored, which is noted on the interactive map.
The experts said that factors that should be considered include coastal type, elevation, location in relation to windward or leeward sides of the island, the presence or absence of a shallow coastal lagoon fronted by a protective fringing reef, and the presence of deep water close to shore.
“We created a map which presents DoE/NCC’s original technical review and how the review was incorporated into decisions related to coastal development, along with the publicly circulated video clips showing what was experienced at those locations on 6 February,” the DoE said. “The results show how critically important it is to not generalise coastal setbacks but instead to take account of all factors which contribute to the vulnerability of a particular location to wave action and coastal inundation.”
The department is hopeful that the sustainability ministry’s proposal for a fixed coastal setback reference line along Seven Mile Beach, based on long-term scientific data, will be considered for immediate implementation to help guide future developments. The experts said that planning officials should apply a consistent policy for all proposed coastal development, which should at least meet the current minimum setbacks until the planning regulations are amended to include a coastal setback map.
See the full map here.
Click on the pins to see the details of each of the properties, including the footage of damage, the full details of the DoE’s submissions to the CPA and its response.
Category: development, Land Habitat, Local News, Science & Nature
Let the sea take it back and let the banks feel the pain!
I think the lesson in this for the normal person is that we should see the DOE notes for we choose to buy into any development. We shouldn’t listen to what the developers and realtors tell us – they are just after our money. There is a lot of good info in that interactive map that I’m sure would have made a lot of buyers choose to buy elsewhere.
Greed, stupidity, and ignorance are a heady mix!
Elite work by DOE. Bravo to all!
All MP’s and current and former Cabinet Members and all planning consultants should be publicly asked if they understand the meaning of a having a pecuniary interests in these projects. Start with the current government and go back 25 years. Their answers will shock the country.
KT and Alden’s PPM sold out this country and Caymanians even worse than McKeeva’s UDP. The new government is no different. As a result, developers are all spoilt because they understand what it takes to control all of our policians and key civil servants that drive the projects and policies in key departments the relevant ministries. Corporate Cayman and members of CIREBA are all culpable.
The reasons for all the crazy decisions is simple…”FOLLOW the $$$$”
Great website by DOE
https://doe.ky/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/coastal-setbacks.html
The truth is there for all to see
Thank you DOE and Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie. It is important to get all sides of the discussion out in the public with the facts and technical advice shred in the public domain.
For those of us not choosing to live in these areas prone for flooding and other disasters; our insurance rates should not increase to pay for the folly and arrogance of certain wealthy developers and the special interests groups that run CIREBA.
It is time for the willfully ignorant CPA board, planning department and the politicians that are controlled largely by the political funding of developers all year round. This group get all special treatment and multimillion dollars concessions and rebates from these projects from successive corrupt governments going back at least thirty years.
Is it a coincidence that housing for Caymanians particularly low to medium income projects that should be reserved for Caymanians only never get any favorable consideration but all the projects by wealthy developers for wealthy people are the priority. Caymanians will soon be living on reservations out in Bodden Town, North Side and East End if this policies and crazy decisions by the CPA continue to be approved.
Time for the madness to stop or those living the life of luxury absorb all costs associated for the choices they make. Every Caymanian knows building your house on sand or near the water is a disaster waiting to happen.
The environment getting real Hostile round here now! Bout time we feel the consequences of the actions of the chosen few nah tru Gov?
There’s planning Laws and regulations, and there’s DOE advice.
Laws and regulations, (compulsory,) always supersede advice, (optional.)
Easy choice when the Laws and regulations are more user friendly than the advice.
Change the Laws….that’s my advice.
A drop the microphone moment for DOE here I think. For the new Sunset Point in West Bay (next to Macabuca) juxtaposing the DOE against the Planning comments, with the video of the property under a few feet of water is telling!
Good luck to these properties with even a very mild Tropical Storm passing to the west of Grand Cayman (such as a late season storm moving from south to north) producing incoming northwest waves!
If you want to build on the coast, you need setbacks and elevation (such as a much higher foundation).
if i was a bank loaning money to a developer, i would ask for the DOE report first.
No you wouldn’t, you’d probably ask after the interset was paid off first 😉
na-na na-na na.
told you so
Another case of elected or appointed officials making decisions contrary to the advice of those who know what they are talking about. Cayman is not alone. The United States routinely has ignorant government officials making bad decisions. I feel your pain
So many instances of developers and CPA boards ignoring good advice. So many occurrences of the consequences of this action.
Yet both of these groups continue to do so.
The time is coming when those ultimately effected, purchasers, are going to sue both parties based on those actions and being sold a faulty product. When that happens maybe those responsible will actually pay attention.
There is no real basis for suing these parties if you are a buyer. If you buy next to water (particularly open ocean) you should know that if the water is pushed up by wind it might reach your place.
As a buyer, you have to balance between enjoying a fantastic, near water view, with the risk of water inundation. Your choice buyer.
Thats like saying that as a buyer I should know that wind pushing against a cement wall it might push the wall over. So no one else but me is responsible if the wall is built without proper engineering principles. At some point someone – developer or Planning – certified the house as built to minimum safe standards. Whether those are steel in the wall or setbacks from the sea, neither should be a reason for my home to crumble in a gale.
If you want to make a ‘buyer beware’ claim then lets post ‘not safe for human habitation during gales’ on those buildings that you apparently know are unsafe but have been approved by Planning anyway. Then I can “balance between enjoying a fantastic, near water view, with the risk of water inundation”.
Planning laws with never change with jon-jon and the dump truck driver in cabinet
DOE, – top tip, you’re almost sounding like Mr Walton to end the violence otherwise gangstas may end up getting killed or going to prison. Those this applies to are hearing you but nobody’s listening 😔