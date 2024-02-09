Local store robbed steps from police station

West Bay Police Station

(CNS): Two men held up a local grocery store at gunpoint Thursday night in a brazen robbery just steps away from the West Bay Police Station. Two suspects were later picked up with an undisclosed quantity of cash. According to the RCIPS, at about 7:30pm the robbers, wearing masks and hoodies, entered a small convenience store on Reverend Blackman Road.

One of the men, who was carrying a firearm, approached the store manager and demanded cash from the register and cigarettes, while his partner in crime approached a cashier at a money transfer station at the rear of the store and demanded cash. The two men then left the store with the loot.

A short time later, the police received information from the 911 call centre that two men had been spotted at a location in Powery Road, West Bay, acting suspiciously.

With the help of the police chopper, officers located the suspects and seized the cash and what was believed to be the getaway car. Police then arrested a 21-year-old man from George Town and a 26-year-old man from North Side.

Both are currently being held at the Fairbanks detention centre as the investigation continues.