One of three stolen boats still missing

Vessel similar to boat stolen 11 June and still missing

(CNS): Three boats were stolen over the weekend, despite numerous alerts from the RCIPS this month about a spike in acquisitive crime. While two of the boats have been found, a white 16ft South Sea boat with blue stripes that was stolen from the Conch Point Road area in West Bay is still missing. The police are urging owners to increase security and check their vessels frequently.

The vessel that is still missing was last seen on Monday, 5 June, but the owner did not find out that it was missing until Saturday, 10 June. The police are still trying to find this boat while investigating all three boat thefts.

On Saturday, 10 June, a report was made about the theft of a 35ft blue and white Suzuki Outboard boat from its docking area on Water Street in Newlands. The boat was found by the owner at Duck Pond, a short distance away in the North Sound Estates.

Then on Sunday, the police on Cayman Brac were alerted to a suspicious vessel that was seen offshore in the White Bay Road area, which turned out to be a vessel that had been stolen in Grand Cayman and taken to the Brac.

Cayman Brac police officers and officers from the Firearm Response Unit were transported on a Customs and Border Control vessel with the assistance of CBC personnel to the vessel. It was searched and then towed to the Cayman Brac Police Station while investigations continue. There was no one on board the vessel at the time of search and recovery.

All three thefts are being investigated by the relevant district police teams. Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious around the time and location these incidents occurred is asked to contact the police at the West Bay station at 949-3999, Bodden Town at 947-2220 or Cayman Brac Police at 948-0881.

Anonymous tips on all three incidents can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.