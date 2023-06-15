Serial con woman faces list of fraud charges

Judith Douglas

(CNS): Judith Douglas, who has a history of conning people out of their cash, is facing a new set of charges. The 57-year-old George Town woman, who was recently released from prison, having served a sentence for a massive Caymanian status fraud, is now facing 36 counts of obtaining property by deception in a rental scam, where she is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars.

Douglas appeared in court Tuesday and was remanded in custody. She is expected to return to court later this month to answer the 36 charges, all of which relate to deposits and advances of between $700 and $3,400.

She allegedly took the cash from people wanting to rent apartments on Diaz Lane without ever giving the would-be renters access to the properties.

Douglas was initially charged with five counts in March, but as the investigation continued, the police have now added another 31 charges as more victims came forward.