Gun crime continues with shots fired at GT building

(CNS): Police are investigating another case of shots being fired in the country’s capital. After reports of gunshots at two o’clock on Monday morning, officers from the RCIPS Firearms Response Unit found spent casings near the junction of Eastern Avenue and Shedden Road in Central George Town. The shots caused damage to a nearby building in that area, police said.

A crime scene was established at the location, and detectives are urging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.