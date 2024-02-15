Killer to serve at least 31 years for murder at GT club

Scene of murder in George Town on 5 May 2023

(CNS): Shaun Antonio Jackson (23) has been handed a life sentence and will serve at least 31 years before he can even be considered for release for the murder of Randy Kelsey Robinson (37), who was stabbed to death during a fight at a George Town bar in May last year. Jackson was charged alongside his friends, Matthew Glasgow and Jonathan Alexander Woodhouse, who were acquitted by a jury of killing Robinson outside the Caribe Café, off Shedden Road, in the early hours of 5 May.

However, Woodhouse was convicted of wounding with intent in relation to the stabbing of a second man involved in the deadly brawl and is scheduled to be sentenced on 25 March.

Jackson, who is from Bodden Town, pleaded guilty to manslaughter before the trial started, but the crown declined to accept that plea, contending that he and his friends had deliberately stalked and taunted Robinson and set out as a group to attack him.

The case was based largely on CCTV footage and the evidence of Robinson’s friend, the injured witness who had survived the ordeal but was badly wounded. The fight started when he threw the first punch, but he told the court he believed he was being attacked by a group of up to four men.

Jackson was also sentenced to four years for wounding, which will run concurrently as he serves his 31-year term.