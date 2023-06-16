One arrested after Scotiabank customer robbed

Scotiabank at Grand Harbour

Notice at Scotiabank

Crime scene officers at Scotiabank after the robbery

(CNS): The Grand Harbour branch of Scotiabank was the scene of an armed robbery around 11:00 this morning. One man has already been arrested and a second remains at large. Police said in a press release Thursday afternoon that two men, one of whom was carrying a handgun, had entered the bank and demanded money from a customer at the ATM inside. They then made off with an undisclosed quantity of cash towards South Sound.

The man who was arrested is currently in police custody, after according to unofficial sources he was hit by a car as he and his partner in crime ran off. Police officers remain in the area as the search for a second man continues.

At around 2pm, RCIPS officers, including some from the Firearms Response Unit, were seen on South Sound Road, not far from the junction of old Crewe Road, searching the bushes on the oceanside while the police helicopter hovered overhead.

The missing man is described as tall, slim, with a dark complexion. At the time of the robbery he was wearing construction-type clothing.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident taking place or witnessed any suspicious activities in the area to call 911 and make a report. They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Old Crewe Road, South Sound area, and Shamrock Road in the Crewe Road vicinity.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.