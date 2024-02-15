Saltwater fizzes up CUC lines, causing outages

(CNS): Last week’s Nor’wester caused severe salt contamination to power lines around Grand Cayman, particularly in western and coastal areas, CUC has said. This salt contamination can cause electricity to track across the devices, resulting in buzzing and crackling sounds along with visible arc flashes. A press release from CUC explained that this is the probable cause of the noise and flashes reported by residents in North West Point on Tuesday evening, many of whom said they had seen an explosion.

The power company confirmed there was a fault on a device that led to that outage, but the cause remains under investigation. Over 2,000 customers were impacted, but it is understood that most people experienced a relatively brief outage.

CUC said staff had been inspecting and systematically washing the devices with fresh water, prioritising the most critical areas to minimise the impact of potential faults.