Cops find full-face mask during vehicle stop

RCIPS Firearms Response Unit vehicles

(CNS): Three men, all aged 20, have been arrested and are currently in police custody after the RCIPS Firearms Response Unit conducted a stop and search in Prospect on Tuesday afternoon, 20 December. Police have not said whether or not they believe the men are connected to the current spree of robberies but stated that a black full-face mask was found during the search, as well as an undisclosed quantity of ganja that formed the basis of their arrest. Initially, the car had failed to stop but was followed by the armed officers.

When it finally stopped, two men were immediately detained while a third man fled on foot. But the officers pursued him and found him nearby. He was also taken into custody, and all three men, from Bodden Town, North Side, and George Town, were arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja. They remain in custody as the investigations continue.