Code of conduct sets standards for procurement

(CNS): The government has published a code of conduct covering the expected behaviour of both public officials and suppliers of government goods and services. Setting standards that both sides must adhere to when it comes to procurement by government, it indicates that civil servants who break the code can be fired and suppliers will be barred from doing business with the government. The code is designed to prevent corruption, collusion, bid-rigging or any other anti-competitive activity in the procurement process and also prevents the engagement, directly or indirectly, of political lobbying to influence the process.

The government spends well over $100 million each year of public cash on regular goods and services and even more on capital projects. Over the years, the Office of the Auditor General has raised significant concerns about conflicts, a lack of management, poor record keeping and political influence when it comes to how government buys what it needs.

The code has been published to guide government officials and its suppliers on what they should be doing to remain within the law and ensure that the public gets the best value and quality of goods and services without undue influence or someone taking a cut.

While the Procurement Law, 2016 has been in force for sometime, the partner legislation, the Standards in Public Life Law, which would force politicians, senior public servants and board directors of government entities to reveal their interest and potential conflicts, remains stalled four and a half years after the original legislation was passed in the Legislative Assembly.

The law was then change more than two years ago to accommodate some of the complaints by people serving on statutory boards, and another review has been underway now for more than a year. In June the governor told CNS that he was very keen to see the law implement and that it was undergoing a final review. He said letters had been sent to board members to find out there were still issues that needed to be addressed before it was implemented.

However, almost six months later the legislation continues to be inactive.

